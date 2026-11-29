Ho Chi Minh City has honored 83 top-performing students from universities, academies, and colleges across the city for their academic excellence, recognizing them as a vital source of talent for the city's future development and innovation efforts.

Eighty-three top-performing students comprising both those who achieved the highest entrance scores and those who graduated as valedictorians from universities, academies, and colleges across Ho Chi Minh City were honored at the Valedictorian Recognition program for 2026.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders present certificates of merit honoring outstanding valedictorians. Photo: SGGP

On the morning of November 29, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee hosted the Valedictorian Recognition program for 2026.

Attendees included Le Quoc Phong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; Ho Hong Nguyen, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Chair of the Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization; Duong Anh Duc, Secretary of the Party Committee for Universities and Colleges in Ho Chi Minh City; Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; and Ngo Minh Hai, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union.

Le Quoc Phong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and Ho Hong Nguyen, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, present certificates of merit to outstanding valedictorians. Photo: SGGP

This year, 83 outstanding valedictorians were honored, consisting of 35 students who achieved the highest entrance scores and 48 students who graduated as valedictorians from various universities, academies, and colleges in the city.

Beyond their exceptional academic achievements, these students have also been actively involved in scientific research, innovation, Youth Union and Student Association activities, and community volunteer work. Among those honored, 9 excelled in scientific research, 36 won awards in academic competitions or innovation challenges, and 33 served as leaders within the Youth Union or Student Association at various levels.

83 outstanding university valedictorians at the event. Photo: SGGP

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman Le Quoc Phong congratulated the honorees. While each student comes from a different background and has followed a unique path, they all share a common mindset defined by the resilience to overcome challenges, the drive to excel, and a persistent commitment to learning and self-actualization.

The Chairman emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is implementing initiatives to attract high-quality human resources, including various policies designed to encourage outstanding graduates to take on roles within the city’s administration and other key sectors.

Ho Chi Minh City faces major challenges that require their intellect and capabilities. These include issues such as developing new growth models, fostering innovation, accelerating digital transformation, and addressing pressing public concerns like traffic congestion, flooding, and environmental pollution, said Chairman Le Quoc Phong.

Duong Anh Duc, Secretary of the Party Committee for Universities and Colleges in Ho Chi Minh City and Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee present certificates of merit to the top-performing students. Photo: SGGP

Addressing the top-performing students who have been admitted, he encouraged them not only to excel in their studies but also to focus on applying their professional knowledge to real-world situations. He urged them to proactively propose solutions leveraging their own strengths to help resolve challenges encountered during the city’s development.

Furthermore, he expressed his hope that these young individuals would engage in a diverse range of self-development activities, ultimately becoming well-rounded students equipped with strong academic knowledge, personal character, essential skills, and proficiency in foreign languages.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Quoc Phong affirmed that the city would provide the best possible conditions and policies to enable talented and capable individuals to continue developing and contributing not only to Ho Chi Minh City, but also to the Southern region and the country as a whole.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan