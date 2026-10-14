Party, State leaders pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Le Thi Rieng Park

This morning, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, together with current and former leaders of the Party and State, as well as delegates, offered flowers and incense to commemorate General Secretary Tran Phu and heroic martyrs at Le Thi Rieng Park.

The ceremony was solemnly organized by the Party Committee and Command of Military Region 7 in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Attending the ceremony were Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, former State President Truong Tan Sang, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former Chairperson of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and former Permanent Member of the Secretariat Le Hong Anh.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the ceremony to lay flowers and offer incense in memory of General Secretary Tran Phu and the heroic martyrs. Photo: Viet Dung

Also attending were General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army; Pham Thi Thanh Tra, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the National Steering Committee for Searching, Gathering, and Identifying Martyrs' Remains; Senior General Nguyen Van Gau, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of National Defense, Deputy Head of the National Steering Committee for Searching, Gathering, and Identifying Martyrs' Remains; along with former Politburo members, former Party Central Committee members, and leaders of central agencies, ministries, departments, and organizations.

Current and former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City attending the ceremony included Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Searching, Gathering, and Identifying Martyrs' Remains (Steering Committee 515 Ho Chi Minh City) Nguyen Manh Cuong.

In a solemn atmosphere, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and delegates respectfully offered flowers and incense, observing a minute of silence at the Monument of General Secretary Tran Phu; the Monument Commemorating Heroic Martyrs of Ward 10; and the shrines of Heroic Martyr Le Thi Rieng and Heroic Martyr Tran Van Kieu.

Delegates expressed gratitude to the outstanding children of the nation who devoted their youth, fought heroically, and sacrificed for the independence, freedom, and territorial integrity of the Fatherland, as well as the happiness of the people.

Before the spirits of the heroic martyrs, delegates pledged to unite as one, remain absolutely loyal to the Party, State, people, and socialist regime, continuously study, fight, and work, promote revolutionary heroism, and successfully fulfill assigned tasks, contributing to firmly building and defending the Socialist Fatherland of Vietnam in the new era.

Also attending were Lieutenant General Vu Hong Son, Member of the Party Central Committee, Commander of the Air Defense - Air Force Service; leaders and commanders of Division 370 and Brigade 918 under the Air Defense - Air Force Service; veterans; and representatives of families of wounded soldiers, martyrs, and families with meritorious service to the nation.

Following the visitation ceremony, the Prime Minister and the delegates attended the memorial service. The remains of the martyrs were subsequently transported to the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery for burial.

Images of the flower-laying and incense-offering ceremony. Photo: Viet Dung

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan