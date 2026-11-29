More than 1,200 residents, officials, and workers in Ho Chi Minh City’s Cau Kieu Ward gathered early on Sunday morning to take part in a community charity walk, successfully raising over VND3.9 billion (US$153,000) to support disadvantaged individuals and families ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

The charity walk in Cau Kieu Ward raised US$153,000 to support vulnerable families for Tet. Photo: SGGP

Held on the morning of November 29, the second edition of the "Cau Kieu – Steps of Sharing" charity walk was jointly organized by the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Cau Kieu Ward. The program was designed to mobilize local resources for social welfare while fostering community spirit and physical fitness among residents.

The walk organizer receives contributions from participating organizations at the second “Cau Kieu – Steps of Sharing” walk. Photo: SGGP

The event drew the participation of Major General Vu Van Dien, a member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command. Joining him were over 1,200 participants representing a broad cross-section of the local community, including civil servants, public employees, youth union members, Party members, workers, and residents hailing from all 27 neighborhoods across the ward.

Total contributions to the program exceeds VND3.9 billion, providing support for people in need. Photo: SGGP

Beyond its core charitable mission of assisting low-income and vulnerable households within the locality, the walk also served as a meaningful activity to commemorate several major national and municipal milestones. These included the Great National Solidarity Day (November 18), Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23), and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), while also contributing to the festive atmosphere of the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week.

Following the opening ceremony, participants embarked on a 1.2-kilometer route through the heart of the ward. The procession moved along Hoa Phuong, Phan Xich Long, Nguyen Cong Hoan, and Truong Sa streets before looping back to the starting point on Hoa Phuong Street, creating a vibrant display of community solidarity along the local thoroughfares.

By the conclusion of the program, the organizing committee had received more than VND3.9 billion in financial contributions. The donations came from a wide network of benefactors, including state agencies, businesses, social organizations, religious institutions, armed forces personnel, civil servants, and ordinary citizens.

According to local authorities, the entire sum will be transferred directly into Cau Kieu Ward’s social welfare fund. The money will be allocated toward practical support programs for near-poor households and families facing difficult circumstances, ensuring that vulnerable residents receive timely assistance and essential provisions to celebrate a warm and fulfilling Tet holiday.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan