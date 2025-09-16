Ho Chi Minh City pushes for digital government with grassroots initiatives

Ho Chi Minh City is making a concerted effort to transition all administrative procedures to a digital platform by October, with the ultimate goal of eliminating paper documents.

A police officer in HCMC's An Phu Dong Ward supports a resident in digitizing records and performing administrative procedures online.

Residents receive clear and detailed instructions for administrative procedures

The city has identified the commune level as a key force in this initiative, tasked with guiding residents on how to conduct administrative procedures online and use public services to achieve this goal.

This grassroots approach is already showing promising results. For example, in mid-September, resident Nguyen Van Thanh of HCMC’s An Phu Dong Ward visited the local Public Administration Service Center to register for his child's birth certificate, health insurance, and household registration. Upon arrival, a team of young volunteers assisted him in using a smart kiosk to check his marital status data and receive a queue number.

While waiting, the staff at the An Phu Dong Ward Public Administration Service Center helped Mr. Thanh digitize his documents and instructed him on how to use his VNeID account to log in to the National Public Service Portal. He was able to register for his child's birth certificate, health insurance, and permanent residence in a matter of minutes. Within five minutes, Mr. Thanh received a file code and a text message with the date to receive his results.

Mr. Thanh expressed his satisfaction with the process, noting that online registration saves him the time and effort of multiple trips and photocopying paper documents. He also highlighted the convenience of having results delivered by post.

The Public Administration Service Center in An Phu Dong Ward sees hundreds of visitors daily, all of whom are encouraged to digitize their information and complete their procedures online.

According to Deputy Director Nguyen Ngoc An, the center has two kiosks for checking document status and administrative information. To further support online procedures and digital transformation, the ward is also collaborating with various units to integrate solutions for online and cashless payments on the Ho Chi Minh City Administrative Procedure Information System.

Like An Phu Dong ward, other wards, communes, and special zones in Ho Chi Minh City are promoting volunteer youth and community technology teams in guiding and supporting people in performing administrative procedures online.

Deputy Director Bui Truong Giang of the Saigon Ward Public Administration Service Center assessed that the volunteer youth force from the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy has played a good role in supporting people in performing administrative procedures online through the public service portal and systems of Ho Chi Minh City. Therefore, Saigon Ward has proactively requested the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy to continue arranging for volunteer youth to work at the ward's Public Administration Service Center to support people.

Localities try to build a team proficient in technology

At the conclusion of August, Ben Thanh Ward formalized a cooperation agreement with the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center to undertake digital transformation initiatives aimed at implementing activities that are interconnected and harmonized with the digital programs and platforms established by the city, thereby ensuring coherence from the municipal level down to the grassroots level.

Chairwoman Mai Thi Hong Hoa of the Ben Thanh Ward People's Committee noted that this collaboration will facilitate access for residents, officials, civil servants, and public employees of the ward to digital tools; particularly those platforms that support public administration, which will aid in enhancing the digital transformation index and foster the development of a digital government, digital economy, and digital society.

Plus, the ward has also established the ‘Ben Thanh Ward Digital Support Team’, consisting of 54 union members, association members, and young leaders, to serve as a proactive force, directly assisting residents in all operations and online public services. Adhering to the principle of ‘visiting every alley and knocking on every door’, the team will support residents in the installation, guidance, and utilization of digital applications such as VNeID, Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen, online public services, cashless payment systems, and digital resources in healthcare, education, and social security.

Similarly, Deputy Director of An Phu Dong Ward Public Administration Service Center Nguyen Ngoc An informed that up to now, An Phu Dong Ward Public Administration Service Center has received more than 21,000 administrative procedure files, with an on-time settlement rate of over 99.9 percent.

He revealed that Ho Chi Minh City aims to have 100 percent of administrative procedures received through the electronic environment by October 1, moving towards only being done online, with no more paper submissions.

The city focuses on ensuring the smooth operation of information technology applications when organizing the implementation of the two-tier local government model. The city will pilot a smart robot system to serve citizens at the people's committees of Saigon, An Lac, Phu Nhuan, Thu Dau Mot, and Phu My wards.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan