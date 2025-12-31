Le Loi Boulevard revamp showcases public–private unity in HCMC

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Le Loi Street upgrading project.

The Le Loi Boulevard revitalization project in HCMC is more than a routine urban infrastructure upgrade. It stands as a vivid testament to the principle of “Party intent aligned with the people’s will,” demonstrating how sound policy, when met with broad public consensus, can be translated into tangible and effective action.

The HCMC Department of Construction, in coordination with Khang Dien House Trading and Investment JSC, held an inauguration ceremony for the Le Loi Boulevard upgrading project on the morning of December 31. Le Loi Boulevard is among the most important traffic, commercial, and tourism arteries in the city’s central wards. The event was attended by HCMC People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc and Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong.

HCMC leaders and delegates attend the inauguration ceremony.

The project was implemented using voluntary funding provided by Khang Dien, with the approval of the HCMC People’s Committee and close coordination among relevant agencies. Key components included the renovation of sidewalks and median strips, as well as the refurbishment and repainting of townhouses and apartment buildings along both sides of the street. These improvements aim to enhance the city’s urban aesthetics and elevate the quality of public space in the downtown area.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc commended the strong sense of social responsibility and wholehearted commitment shown by the business community to the city’s overall development. Responding to practical needs and driven by a desire to contribute to the enhancement of the central urban landscape, Khang Dien proactively proposed and voluntarily financed the upgrading of Le Loi Boulevard, a symbolic thoroughfare of HCMC.

Le Loi Street appears cleaner and more attractive after the revamp.

The HCMC Chairman noted that 2025 has been a year marked by intertwined challenges and opportunities. Despite the difficulties, HCMC has comprehensively fulfilled its socio-economic development tasks thanks to the determination of the entire political system and the unity and cooperation of its people. The city is becoming increasingly vibrant, orderly, and livable, moving toward the goal of building a “happy city” where public trust and satisfaction continue to grow.

Once the proposal was submitted, the HCMC Party Secretary directed the municipal administration to move swiftly, assigning the Department of Construction to take the lead in coordination with relevant departments and local authorities. In just about 20 days, the project was completed on schedule, meeting standards for quality and safety and earning strong public support, while delivering a visible transformation of the city center.

International tourists stroll along Le Loi Street.

According to Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc, the project embodies a spirit of bold thinking, decisive action, and accountability, with the interests of residents at the forefront. It is also seen as a “starter’s pistol” for an effective State–Business–People partnership model, in which enterprises take the initiative in investing in practical public works and amenities for the benefit of the community.

Beyond improving the urban facade, the Le Loi Boulevard project carries special significance on the eve of the new year, spreading confidence and optimism for a more sustainable, civilized, and happier HCMC in the years ahead. To recognize these contributions, the HCMC People’s Committee awarded certificates of merit to outstanding collectives and individuals involved in delivering the project on time and to a high standard.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan