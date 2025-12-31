HCMC's leaders commit to creating favorable conditions for Japanese businesses

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc received Japanese Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Sasaki Hajime in the city on December 30.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R) receives Japanese Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Sasaki Hajime on December 30. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc reaffirmed that Japan is one of the city’s leading and most important partners in its socio-economic development and efforts to build a modern urban center.

The city’s Chairman highly appreciated the close cooperation and support provided by Japanese agencies, organizations, and businesses across numerous collaborative projects, noting that these initiatives have delivered tangible results and continued to contribute significantly to enhancing the city’s development capacity and overall quality of growth.

Outlining the city’s development priorities for the coming period, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc said Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on expanding its public transport system and urban rail network, integrating urban planning with transport development, strengthening regional connectivity, and enhancing freight transport capacity.

He added that the city hopes to further broaden cooperation with Japan in areas such as urban planning, the development of sustainable transport infrastructure, and the promotion of smart, safe, and environmentally friendly transportation systems.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R) offers a gift to Japanese Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Sasaki Hajime. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Sasaki Hajime expressed his strong impression of Ho Chi Minh City’s role as the nation’s economic engine, as well as its long-term development vision in the field of infrastructure.

He affirmed that Japan attaches great importance to its cooperative ties with Vietnam in general and with Ho Chi Minh City in particular and stands ready to step up the sharing of experience, provide technical assistance, and promote substantive cooperation projects in transport, infrastructure, and urban development. The cooperation would contribute to improving the quality of urban spaces and fostering closer collaboration between localities and businesses on both sides, he added.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh (R) receives Japanese Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, Sasaki Hajime. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh, also hosted a reception for Japanese Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, Sasaki Hajime.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on Ho Chi Minh City’s development situation and Japan’s aspirations for cooperation with the city.

Mr. Vo Van Minh highly valued the significance of Mr. Sasaki Hajime’s visit and working trip, describing it as an important opportunity for both sides to enhance dialogue and further deepen cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and its Japanese partners in areas of strong potential and growing demand.

He also expressed his agreement with Mr. Sasaki Hajime’s proposal to further promote exchange and engagement programs at multiple levels, including between governments, local leaders, businesses, and the people of the two countries.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh (R) presents a gift to Japanese Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, Sasaki Hajime. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates of the two sides attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At both meetings, Ho Chi Minh City leaders reaffirmed the city’s commitment to creating favorable conditions for Japanese agencies, organizations, and businesses to study and implement cooperation programs and projects in the city. These efforts would help give concrete substance to the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and make a positive contribution to Ho Chi Minh City’s sustainable development in the coming period.

Mr. Sasaki Hajime expressed his confidence that cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and its Japanese partners would continue to expand and deepen, delivering practical and mutual benefits for both sides.

By Xuan Hanh—Translated by Kim Khanh