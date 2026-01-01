Tech, patrol teamwork strengthens neighborhood security networks in HCMC

Dedicated police forces in HCMC have been conducting sleepless night patrols to prevent crime and support citizens, often sacrificing personal holidays to ensure peace across residential neighborhoods.

A patrol team from the Nhieu Loc Ward Police is conducting an administrative check during an area control patrol (Photo: SGGP)

Outside the Nhieu Loc Ward Police Station, Captain Nguyen Khanh Hoa placed his helmet on his motorbike, glanced quickly at his watch, and called home: “Is the baby asleep? Sleep well, you and the kids!” He added a few reminders to his beloved wife before hanging up and briskly stepping into formation. The shift began.

Tonight, the patrol team consisted of two police officers, two self-defense militia members, and four members of the grassroots security and order protection force. The patrol schedule was divided into four-hour shifts: the first from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and the second from midnight to 4:00 a.m.

Although it was late, the streets and shops were still bustling. On the road, the team proactively observed and approached suspicious cases. From routes lined with many shops like Hoang Sa and Truong Sa, the police motorbikes turned into the alleys of Le Van Sy and Tran Quang Dieu streets. It is not just major roads; small alleys also harbor risks of disorderly gatherings and conflicts, as criminals often seek hidden spots to commit violations.

Arriving at the Saigon Railway Station area, the team circled several times to observe closely. Captain Nguyen Khanh Hoa recounted that last September, during a patrol, the task force timely subdued and arrested a subject carrying a military-grade gun and a knife intended to cause a disturbance in the station area.

As Tet approaches, the demand for trading, travel, and gathering increases, bringing a rise in risks of theft, disorder, and social safety violations. Therefore, patrol work must be tightened with stricter checks and handling.

With 16 years in the same patrolling duty across various units, Captain Nguyen Khanh Hoa is accustomed to early hours and late returns. His day might start before his wife and children wake up and end after they are fast asleep. There have been periods when he slept at the unit more than at home. “For the past 16 years, I haven’t celebrated New Year’s Eve at home a single time,” he smiled and shared, adding that his wife and children always encourage him so he can focus on his duty.

As the shift ended, the patrol team returned to the headquarters when the streetlights had dimmed, a few shops were cleaning up, and the people remained asleep behind closed doors.

The following night, at the Tam Thang Ward Police Station, led by Major Dinh Ba Vy, a similar patrol team moved attentively through key routes like Nguyen An Ninh, Luong The Vinh, and September 2 Street.

Over 10:30 p.m., in the Dai An area, the force spotted a group of young men and women sitting and talking by the embankment. Major Vy and the team conducted an administrative check and gently reminded them: “It’s late, you should go home and rest early; sitting in a desolate place like this isn’t safe.” The group thankfully complied and quickly left, restoring quiet to the area.

When the patrol vehicle moved into the Bau Trung area, a densely populated zone with a complex mix of boarding houses and accommodation facilities, Major Dinh Ba Vy shared: “Just a few days ago, during a night patrol in this area, our team detected and handled five subjects organizing illegal drug use in a rental room.”

The patrol car’s light slowly swept through every small alley and rooftop, illuminating doors left ajar and yards with faint night lights. In residential areas, the task force stopped to help people raise awareness about protecting their property. Reminders like “remember to lock the door carefully before sleeping” and “motorbikes should be brought inside for safety” were solicitously given by the officers. Many residents nodded in thanks, and some hurriedly turned back to check their locks.

Two new models are expected to create a dual effect in maintaining security and order in Nhieu Loc Ward: the “3-in-1 Working Group: Listen – Propagate – Support Residents,” and the “SOS Security and Order” smartphone app, allowing citizens to send crime reports or security issues with location data and live images directly to the police force.

Parallel to patrolling and reminding, the task forces conducted residency checks at several boarding houses and rental facilities in the area. Officers cross-checked temporary residence information, guided landlords to fully declare reporting, and propagated information to raise residents’ law compliance awareness and proactive crime prevention.

In the characteristic chill of the year-end days, under the direct command of Lieutenant Colonel Tran Ngoc Trung, Deputy Chief of Phuoc Thang Ward Police, the night patrol was deployed tightly and synchronously, covering the entire ward.

Around 10:00 p.m. on December 24, as the team moved to the intersection of Truong Sa Road and National Highway 51 (the section passing Phuoc Thang Ward), they discovered two people who had fallen off a motorbike in the middle of the road. The vehicle lay sprawled; one person suffered minor scratches, while the other had back pain and could not stand up.

Immediately, the patrol team stopped. One officer secured traffic safety in the area, while others checked the victims’ health and reassured them. Realizing the need for timely emergency care, the team quickly transported the injured to Vung Tau General Hospital. After handing the injured over to the medical team, the patrol team quietly returned to the road, continuing their mission to keep the peace through the night.

By Van Anh, Thu Hoai – Translated by Thanh Tam