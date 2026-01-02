Cai Mep port cluster receives first container ships of 2026

On the morning of January 1, 2026, Tan Cang–Cai Mep International Terminal (TCIT) and Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) in Tan Phuoc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, were bustling with activity as they received a series of large container ships.

Vessel reception and cargo handling conducted according to schedule

On the very first day of 2026, the container terminals at the Cai Mep port cluster in Ho Chi Minh City consecutively received high-capacity container ships, marking the start of a year expected to sustain growth in the logistics sector.

On the morning of the same day, two container ships docked at TCIT. The Bien Dong Navigator, 152 meters long and operated by Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) on a domestic route, berthed at 7:30 a.m., with plans to complete unloading and depart by 12 p.m.

Following that, the Hyundai Mars, a 324-meter-long container vessel operated by Ocean Network Express (ONE) on the FP2 service route, arrived at 12 p.m. This modern vessel is scheduled to stay for cargo operations and depart at 12:30 p.m. on January 2.

Upon berthing, the vessel commences cargo unloading operations.

On January 1, at 3:00 p.m., Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) was scheduled to receive the M/V Maersk Alfirk container ship, operating on the TP6-WC1 service route to the U.S. West Coast. The vessel is managed by the Gemini Cooperation, a joint operation between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, two of the world's largest container shipping companies. The ship is expected to handle nearly 10,000 TEUs of cargo and empty containers.

Cargo operations were set to commence at 3 p.m. on the same day, with an estimated handling capacity of around 150 containers per hour. Upon completion of its scheduled operations, the vessel is expected to depart the terminal at 1 a.m. on January 3, 2026, to continue its journey to subsequent ports.

Tan Cang–Cai Mep International Terminal (TCIT)

The reception and swift turnaround of multiple container ships during the first hours of the New Year not only underscore the confidence of major shipping lines in the operational capabilities of TCIT and CMIT but also signal a positive start to the year, reflecting the continued stable growth of trade flows through the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port complex.

Leaders of TCIT and CMIT stated that, to ensure shipping schedules, the terminals proactively deployed optimal resources and efficiently operated their modern quay crane systems to minimize vessel turnaround times. This approach underscores their commitment to supporting the global supply chain consistently, including throughout the holiday and Tet periods.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh