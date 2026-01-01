Record holiday crowds hit Metro Line No. 1 on New Year holiday

On the 2026 New Year holiday, Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien) saw a sharp increase in passenger numbers, with overcrowding occurring at various times of the day, particularly at central stations.

On the final day of 2025 alone, Metro Line No. 1 served 90,034 turns of passengers as residents and visitors traveled to downtown Ho Chi Minh City to take part in the New Year 2026 celebrations. Peak hours were concentrated after the New Year countdown, from 12:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. on January 1, 2026.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters observed overcrowded conditions at several stations along the line throughout January 1. At Ben Thanh Station, heavy passenger flows filled the concourse, stairways and ticketing areas. When trains arrived, passengers were packed shoulder to shoulder in a stifling atmosphere while waiting to board.

Ticket control gates became major bottlenecks as passenger flows built up. Station staff continuously opened additional control lanes, guided passengers to the queue, maintained order, and directed movement to ease congestion.

Passengers queue to board trains at Ben Thanh Station. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

According to Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company Limited (HURC), during the New Year peak period, additional operational staff were deployed at stations to manage passenger flows, provide guidance, and ensure security and order. At the same time, HURC continues to promote a wider range of cashless payment options on trains, at stations, and via digital applications, helping to improve the overall passenger experience.

Metro Line No. 1 trains packed with passengers. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Currently, Metro Line No. 1 serves an average of more than 1.5 million passengers per month, equivalent to around 52,000 passengers per day. During major holidays and festivals, passenger numbers can exceed 110,000 per day.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong