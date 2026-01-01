HCMC honors 12 young citizens of 2025 for their contributions to society

This morning, at the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural Center in Saigon Ward, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union held an awards ceremony to honor the outstanding young citizens of Ho Chi Minh City in 2025.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, along with other delegates, attend the commendation ceremony

At the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural Center, the Youth Union celebrated 12 exemplary young individuals whose achievements in science, sports, and community service embody the values of patriotism, creativity, and civic responsibility.

Established in 2006, the campaign to introduce, select, and promote "Outstanding Young Citizens of Ho Chi Minh City" has become a prestigious event honoring exemplary young people, while strongly spreading positive values within the youth community of Ho Chi Minh City.

Over the past 20 years, the ‘Outstanding Young Citizens of Ho Chi Minh City’ title has consistently promoted four pairs of exemplary values for the city’s youth which are patriotism and aspiration, morality and responsibility, knowledge and creativity, dynamism and civility.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders pose for a commemorative photo with outstanding young people.

Closely aligned with the city’s development goals at each stage, the title has become a powerful force inspiring young people to cultivate their talents, contribute to society, and play an active role in the sustainable growth of both the city and the nation.

Through this campaign, 177 outstanding young citizens have been selected and honored in various fields such as scientific research, labor and production, education, national defense and security, culture and arts, sports, entrepreneurship, innovation, international integration, and social activities.

In 2025 alone, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union commended 12 outstanding individuals, selected from 157 applications from 86 units. Each outstanding young citizen is a vivid testament to the talent, perseverance, and dedication of young people; inspiring civic responsibility, compassion, and a desire to contribute to the community.

A prime example is Dr. Mai Ngoc Xuan Dat, a researcher at the Institute of Advanced Materials Technology, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City. He won the Golden Globe Science and Technology Award in 2025 and has published numerous scientific papers internationally and domestically.

His outstanding research focuses on silica nano materials, which serves as a foundation for research in drug delivery materials, bioimaging, disease diagnosis, therapy, and regenerative medicine. These results not only expand the possibilities of application in the field of medical and pharmaceutical technology but are also used as learning materials, serving teaching and advanced training.

Pencak Silat athlete Nguyen Tan Sang

Returning from the 33rd SEA Games with a gold medal in the men's under 80kg category, won convincingly against a Thai fighter on December 17, Nguyen Tan Sang, a Pencak Silat athlete from the Ho Chi Minh City Sports Training and Competition Center, still feels the same pride and happiness. In 2019, Nguyen Tan Sang won the gold medal at the Asian Pencak Silat Championship in China, beginning a series of outstanding achievements on the international stage in the following years. His achievements include a gold medal at the 31st SEA Games, the 2022 Southeast Asian Championships, the 32nd SEA Games, and the World Championships in the UAE. Beyond his athletic prowess, he actively participates in youth and student organizations, taking part in volunteer campaigns such as planting trees, paving rural roads, and supporting underprivileged students and children with disabilities.

Dr. Nrong K’ Duy Py, Deputy Head of the Intensive Care Department and Secretary of the Youth Union at Nhan Ai Hospital, is recognized as a young physician distinguished by his expertise

Dr. Nrong K’ Duy Py, Deputy Head of the Intensive Care Department and Secretary of the Youth Union at Nhan Ai Hospital, is recognized as a young physician distinguished by his expertise and dedication to patients. In addition to his clinical duties, he has led and participated in numerous research projects and professional initiatives, including improving the nebulization system, refining procedures for guiding and monitoring psychiatric patients in medication adherence, and studying opportunistic infections in HIV patients. These efforts have significantly enhanced the quality of treatment at Nhan Ai Hospital.

Attending the ceremony were Truong My Hoa, former Vice President of Vietnam; Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Le Quoc Phong, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Nguyen Pham Duy Trang, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and President of the Central Council of the Young Pioneers; Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council; Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Pham Chanh Truc, former Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and former Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council; Pham Phuong Thao, former Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, along with members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union also honored 7 outstanding young people of Ho Chi Minh City in 2025.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan