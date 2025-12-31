HCMC gears up for New Year holiday with entertainment activities

Ho Chi Minh City has rolled out a wide range of entertainment and recreational activities ahead of the New Year holiday, as venues across the city prepare for a sharp rise in visitor numbers.

In the downtown area, Saigon Riverside Park has become a major focal point, hosting the Hozo City Tet Fest 2025 through December 31. The festival features live music, DJ performances, creative activities and community events, drawing thousands of visitors each evening.

Nguyen Hue–Le Loi pedestrian street, Lam Son Park and the area around the Saigon Opera House have been decorated with lighting installations and event stages in preparation for the New Year’s Eve countdown, which is expected to attract large crowds on the night of December 31.

Hotels and restaurant cruise operators reported a surge in reservations, with bookings up between 45 percent and 100 percent compared with normal levels.

Major tourist attractions, including the Cu Chi Tunnels, the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens and Suoi Tien Theme Park, have scheduled four days of continuous activities, with visitor numbers projected to increase by 15 percent to 30 percent from last year.

Festive activities have also extended to Vung Tau Ward, where a New Year 2026 Tourism Week is underway. Outdoor events at the Bai Sau (Back Beach) Square and Park will run from December 27, 2025, to January 4, 2026, featuring a seafood food festival, a sunrise run, a mass yoga session on December 31, and a New Year’s Eve arts program accompanied by a high-altitude fireworks display.

Tourism operators in Vung Tau, Ho Tram, Con Dao and Long Hai are hosting national and international-scale sports and cultural events, promoting the eastern area of Ho Chi Minh City as a safe and attractive destination.

In Thu Dau Mot Ward, authorities are preparing a floating pontoon bridge on the Saigon River for a river-based fireworks display near Bach Dang pedestrian street, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators.

Meanwhile, New Year celebrations in Binh Duong Ward will take place along several major roads, including a high-altitude artistic fireworks display featuring 500 shells.

