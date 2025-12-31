Bike lane on Mai Chi Tho Street, HCMC put into operation

The bicycle lane running beside the walkway of Mai Chi Tho Street, Ho Chi Minh City has been operational.

On the morning of December 31, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Traffic Management and Operations Center held an inauguration ceremony for a priority bicycle lane, stretching from Nguyen Co Thach Street to D1 Street in An Khanh Ward.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Traffic Management and Operations Center Doan Van Tan said the project was developed by the center as the investor, with a total budget of more than VND14.25 billion (US$542,178). Implemented during the 2024–2025 period, construction began on October 10 and was completed on December 26, more than one month ahead of schedule.

The project aims to convert part of the existing road infrastructure into a dedicated bicycle lane to enhance traffic safety, improve connectivity with public passenger transport, and gradually form a multimodal transport network. The initiative is expected to provide residents with an additional option for short-distance travel by bicycle in urban areas.

The lane allows a designed speed of 20 kilometers per hour, with two meters in width along Mai Chi Tho Street and 1.5 meters in width on bridge sections. The surface is paved with asphalt concrete and clearly marked to separate it from motorized traffic lanes. Supporting facilities, including lighting, drainage, bicycle parking areas and bicycle stations have been installed.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Vo Khanh Hung, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, said that amid increasing urban environmental pollution, the development of bicycle transport is an effective solution to reduce emissions from private vehicles. In addition, lanes for bicycles help address the challenge by improving connections with buses and metro lines, and also reduce traffic accident risks, particularly for children and the elderly.

Under city planning, Mai Chi Tho Street is a key urban transport corridor connecting major residential areas such as Sala, Sadora, and An Phu–An Khanh, where demand for short-distance travel is high. The dedicated bicycle lane is expected to serve as an effective link to metro lines, including Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien, Ben Thanh–Thu Thiem, and Thu Thiem–Long Thanh.

The project will be implemented in multiple phases. Phase 1 focuses on construction of the bicycle lane along Nguyen Co Thach Street and D1 Street, forming the foundation for a core bicycle route in the city, while Phase 2 will expand the network following an evaluation of operational effectiveness and the completion of the An Phu Interchange, with the aim of connecting additional key transport corridors and public spaces across Ho Chi Minh City.

Below are some photos from the inauguration ceremony on the morning of December 31.

Officials cut the ribbon to inaugurate the priority bicycle lane. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong