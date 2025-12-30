Ho Chi Minh City's 2025 State budget revenue reaches VND785 trillion

As of the morning of December 30, HCMC had collected VND781.6 trillion in State budget revenue and is projected to reach VND785 trillion (US$29.87 billion) by the end of 2025, equivalent to 116.9 percent of the target assigned by the Government.

Mr. Hoang Vu Thanh, Acting Director of the HCMC Department of Finance, presents the 2025 State budget revenue and expenditure results.

The HCMC State Treasury held a press briefing to announce the city’s 2025 State budget revenue and expenditure results on the afternoon of December 30. The event was attended by Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee.

Reporting at the briefing, Mr. Hoang Vu Thanh, Acting Director of the HCMC Department of Finance, said that total State budget revenue collected in the city had reached VND781.6 trillion by the morning of December 30. This figure represented 116.4 percent of the central government’s estimate and 112.1 percent of the target set by the HCMC People’s Council.

By the end of 2025, total State budget revenue in HCMC is estimated at VND785 trillion, or 116.9 percent of the Government’s target and 112.6 percent of the city-level estimate. Of this amount, domestic revenue is expected to reach VND561 trillion, equivalent to 123.9 percent of the Government’s target and 118 percent of the city’s projection.

On the expenditure side, as of December 30, HCMC had disbursed VND177.7 trillion, accounting for 90.9 percent of the Government’s approved estimate. Capital expenditure for basic construction exceeded VND86 trillion, or 72.4 percent of the assigned target. By January 31, 2026, capital spending is projected to reach VND123 trillion, surpassing the estimate at 103.4 percent.

Speaking at the conference, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc stressed that amid persistent global and domestic economic headwinds and heightened uncertainty, the city’s budget revenue performance stood out as a notable and commendable bright spot. HCMC completed and exceeded its annual revenue target well ahead of schedule, as early as November, making a significant contribution to national budget revenue growth in 2025.

HCMC People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc addresses the conference.

He underscored that budget revenue does not arise automatically, but reflects public trust, the intellectual and material contributions of businesses, and the sense of responsibility of civil servants, public employees, and workers. Every dong of public funds, he said, must therefore be managed transparently and used impartially, transformed into public welfare projects and resources to ensure social security, promote development investment, improve quality of life, and foster sustainable growth.

According to the HCMC Chairman, the 2025 revenue results will serve as a critical springboard for HCMC to enter the next phase of development with higher expectations and requirements, striving to fulfill its fiscal and budgetary tasks in 2026 and beyond, in line with its role as the nation’s economic engine.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang awards certificates of merit to units with outstanding achievements in directing, managing, and remitting State budget revenue in 2025.

HCMC People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc presents certificates of merit to outstanding units.

On this occasion, the chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee decided to award certificates of merit to 148 collectives for outstanding achievements in directing, managing, and fulfilling state budget revenue and remittance tasks in 2025.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and HCMC People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc jointly present certificates of merit to outstanding units.

Among them were 16 enterprises each contributing VND3 trillion or more to the State budget, 39 enterprises contributing between VND1 trillion and under VND3 trillion, 49 enterprises contributing between VND500 billion and under VND1 trillion, along with ten departments and agencies, and 34 ward- and commune-level People’s Committees.

The 16 enterprises with budget contributions of VND3 trillion or more in 2025 included HEINEKEN Vietnam Brewery Co., Ltd. and its Vung Tau Branch No.2; Saigon Tobacco Co., Ltd.; Toyota Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd.; HCMC Lottery Co., Ltd.; Asia Commercial Bank (ACB); Can Gio Urban Tourism JSC; Apple Vietnam Co., Ltd.; Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam Co., Ltd.; Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex); Saigon Trading Group (SATRA); Saigon Thuong Tin Joint Stock Commercial Bank (Sacombank); Saigon Industry Corporation (CNS); Saigon Beer–Alcohol–Beverage Corporation (SABECO); Thanh Le Corporation (THALEXIM); and HCMC Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank).

