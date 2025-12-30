SGGP's warm coat program presents continuance of humanitarian journey

The launch of the program underscores that sports are not only about spectacular performances but also about inspiring humanitarian stories beyond the sidelines. It aims to connect sports with social responsibility.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper officially launched the “Ao am den truong" (Warm Coats for Schoolchildren) humanitarian program at the 2025 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards ceremony in HCMC on December 26.

The organization board of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards hopes that Vietnamese football stars, leveraging their influence and credibility, will join SGGP Newspaper in promoting and effectively implementing this humanitarian initiative.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper and Deputy Head of the Organization Board for the 2025 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards, emphasized that the organizers feel deeply honored that the award-winning players will join the program as ambassadors.

She noted that the players’ presence, credibility, and influence not only inspire on the pitch but also help ignite a spirit of compassion and social responsibility in the community, particularly among the younger generation.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SSGGP Newspape Bui Thi Hong Suong offers warm coats to students at Ta Nang Primary and Secondary School in Lam Dong Province. (Photo: SGGP)

In more than two years of implementing the 'Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong' (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program, which includes the “Ao am den truong” initiative, SGGP Newspaper has raised over VND31.5 billion (US$1.2 million). Support has been provided at 33 schools across 19 provinces and cities, reaching thousands of students with warm clothing, scholarships, and gifts, thereby helping to alleviate their difficulties and empowering their educational journeys.

At the awarding ceremony, Alan Sebastião Alexandre, who was awarded Best Foreign Player, contributed VND100 million to the initiative. Program ambassadors, including Nguyen Hoang Duc, Bich Thuy, and Thuy Trang, along with dozens of businesses and sponsors, also announced their donations.

The contributions have provided an additional 2,000 warm coats, ensuring that 2,000 more children in remote, border, and disadvantaged areas will stay warm this winter.

The “Ao am den truong” is part of the 'Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong' (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program, initiated and organized by SGGP Newspaper since 2023, aiming to provide practical support to students from disadvantaged backgrounds. The program focuses on distributing warm clothing, scholarships, and educational gifts, helping children attend school, particularly during harsh weather or in the aftermath of natural disasters.

In the last three months of 2025, SGGP Newspaper rolled out the “Ao am den truong” program across eight provinces and cities nationwide. Notably, gift distributions took place in Lam Dong Province, an area with many remote communes and ethnic minority communities facing challenging living and learning conditions.

In the communes of Ta Nang and Quang Truc, SGGP Newspaper’s delegation coordinated with local authorities, the education sector, and sponsors to provide 1,250 warm coats and 60 scholarships to primary and lower secondary students.

The program not only targets remote and border areas but also responds promptly to communities severely impacted by storms and natural disasters. Notable distributions took place in several communes in Gia Lai, Khanh Hoa, and Hue City.

In these provinces, SGGP Newspaper, in collaboration with sponsors, provided 1,200 warm coats, over 250 scholarships, and numerous essential gifts to students and their families.

Support Information for the Program:

Bank Account: 000170406009199

Bank: Saigon Bank for Industry and Trade (Saigon Bank) – Head Office

Contact Information:

Ms. Le Thi Hong Nhung, Deputy Director of the Media and Event Services Center, of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper

Phone: +84 909 632 031

Email: nhunglesggp@gmail.com

By Le Nhung - Translated by Kim Khanh