HCMC residents enthusiastically embracing digital government

HCMC is accelerating its digital transformation through the national VNeID platform and a local 'Digital Citizen' app, which are increasingly integrated to streamline public services.

A HCMC resident is using facial recognition at the aviation security gates of Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s Terminal T3

From VNeID platform...

In its ongoing digital transformation, HCMC is effectively implementing the national Project 06, which centers on the development and application of population data through the VNeID electronic identification platform. In parallel, the city’s own HCMC Digital Citizen application is progressively building a local digital society and service ecosystem, laying the groundwork for a comprehensive smart city platform.

“In An Binh Ward, it has become common to see civil servants and youth union volunteers enthusiastically helping residents conduct online administrative procedures using the level-2 VNeID application. These scenes have fundamentally changed the way citizens interact with the government”, shared Thu Trang, a resident completing a procedure in An Binh Ward. “It has made the process more civilized and, most importantly, has significantly reduced the need for physical paperwork and signatures.”

Since the implementation of the new two-tier local government model in July 2025, HCMC has accelerated the adoption of administrative services that are not constrained by geographical boundaries, fostering a vibrant digital service environment. Residents now regularly receive guidance in neighborhood chat groups on how to update their VNeID accounts, integrate various public services, and even use the app for airport security clearance.

“I followed the instructions and recently used VNeID for biometric verification at the security gate in Tan Son Nhat Airport’s Terminal 3”, said an enthusiastic Nguyen Thanh Hien of Hiep Binh Ward. “It was incredibly convenient and modern. Today, on National Day, I’m using it again to receive a gift from the Government.”

Indeed, Project 06 and the VNeID app have become deeply integrated into the daily lives of HCMC residents. Citizens can now sit at home and, with a few taps, complete essential procedures such as passport applications, driver’s license renewals, and criminal record certificate requests. They can also provide feedback on public services or report security issues directly through the app.

The recently released VNeID version 2.2.0 further expands its utility, adding services for foreigners, updates reflecting new administrative boundaries, and ID card issuance for citizens aged 14 and over.

...to HCMC Digital Citizen application

Launched in late 2024 as a foundational element of HCMC’s smart city ambitions, the HCMC Digital Citizen app serves as a two-way communication channel between the government and its people.

Initially launched with 12 features, including social news, maps, lookup, hot warnings, feedback via hotline 1022, the app has now surpassed 320,000 downloads thanks to updated functions such as looking up children’s academic results, managing the health information of the elderly, and compiling events during holidays.

“Of all the features, I like the ‘Look up student records’ the most”, said resident Hong Nhung from Gia Dinh Ward. “It helps me conveniently monitor my child’s academic progress and grasp information from the school.”

In a practical new development, the HCMC Digital Transformation Center, in coordination with the Department of Health, has connected nearly 400,000 electronic health records for the elderly to the app, allowing users to easily check their medical history and health indicators.

“The HCMC Digital Citizen app is the primary interaction point between all city residents and the utilities the government provides”, shared Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center. “It shortens geographical distances and reduces travel time through fast, seamless interactions. We are continuously perfecting our data connections to ensure we serve the people across all 168 wards, communes, and the special zone of HCMC to the best of our ability.”

Crucially, the two platforms are not siloed; a vital link exists between them. Users can easily log in to the HCMC Digital Citizen app using their VNeID account, which creates data uniformity and provides immense benefits for building the city’s smart city platform, enhancing governance, and improving quality of life.

Looking ahead, the HCMC Digital Transformation Center plans to further enrich the app’s utility. Future integrations include an expanded medical data warehouse for student health records, online payment platforms for utilities and public transport, and, leveraging VNeID’s secure identity verification, the integration of land-related data, allowing citizens to look up planning information and land use certificates directly within the app.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam