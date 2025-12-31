Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City advances data-driven, digital oversight

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Commission reviewed its 2025 inspection and disciplinary work and outlined tasks for 2026.

The conference was held both in person and online, connecting to commune-, ward-, and special-zone levels across the city on the afternoon of December 30.

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Commission and delegates at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In his keynote remarks, Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission Nguyen Hong Linh urged inspection commissions at all levels in the city to strengthen thematic supervision to enable early detection, timely warnings, reminders and corrections of minor shortcomings before they escalate into serious violations. He stressed the need to overcome any reluctance, avoidance, or fear of responsibility in inspection and supervision activities.

Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission Nguyen Hong Linh speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

He also called for accelerated digital transformation, with effective implementation of data-based supervision and supervision conducted via digital platforms. Besides, the Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission emphasized continued efforts in training, professional development and personnel planning to build a competent and capable inspection workforce at all levels of Ho Chi Minh City.

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Commission and delegates at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Noting the heavy workload and high demands in 2026, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong called for greater reactiveness, renewed inspection and supervision methods, stronger thematic oversight, and improved quality of inspection personnel, especially at the grassroots level.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Standing Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong further emphasized the need to sustain momentum in digital transformation within the inspection sector. Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City will complete the necessary technical infrastructure, gradually develop and deploy digital databases, and move toward the objective of “supervision based on data and inspection conducted on data.”

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

