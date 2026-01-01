Ho Chi Minh City welcomes first international visitors of 2026

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism held a ceremony at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to welcome the city’s first tourists of 2026 on the morning of January 1.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung, along with leaders of the tourism sector and aviation units, attended the event.

The ceremony marked the start of a series of activities promoting Ho Chi Minh City as a safe, friendly and vibrant destination throughout the year.

Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, welcomes visitors on the first day of the new year.

Opening the year for Ho Chi Minh City were Vietnam Airlines flight VN30 from Germany, landing at 6:35 a.m. at baggage carousels 4 and 5 of the international arrivals terminal, followed by Qatar Airways flight QR974 from Qatar at 7:15 a.m. in the same area.

The first passengers on Vietnam Airlines flight VN30 from Germany to Ho Chi Minh City

Immediately after completing immigration procedures, passengers on the two flights were warmly welcomed by city leaders and tourism officials, who presented them with fresh bouquets of flowers and souvenirs as New Year wishes for good luck and well-being.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Pham Huy Binh said that the New Year welcome ceremony not only greeted the first visitors of the year but also conveyed a message of a dynamic city rich in identity and oriented toward the future.

Mr. Pham Huy Binh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, presents souvenirs to visitors.

According to him, the tourism sector will continue to improve destination quality and ensure a safe, friendly and creative tourism environment so that every visitor to Ho Chi Minh City can clearly feel the harmony between cultural traditions and the modern rhythm of life in the country’s largest metropolis.

Vietnam Airlines reported that on January 1, 2026, the airline collaborated with local authorities nationwide to organize ceremonies welcoming the first passengers of the year, marking the beginning of the new year with messages of connectivity, hospitality, and the pioneering role of Vietnam’s national carrier in supporting local tourism development.

The passenger welcome program was implemented simultaneously at airports nationwide, spanning from North to South, including Dien Bien Airport; Vinh International Airport in Nghe An Province; Phu Bai International Airport in Hue City; Chu Lai Airport; Da Nang International Airport; Phu Cat Airport in Gia Lai Province; Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City; and Con Dao Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong