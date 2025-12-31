HCMC People’s Council pushes digital transformation, institutional linkages

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council has unveiled new measures to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen institutional interconnection across the city’s governance system.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders and delegates officially announce the launch of the 'Ho Chi Minh City Digital People's Council' application platform.

Immediately after the merger, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council accelerated digital transformation in accordance with Resolution 57, building and operating a unified People's Council Information Portal, interconnecting the entire system within the two-tiered local government model.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, 2025 will conclude with a special milestone in the history of its organization and operation, clearly demonstrating its role as a pillar of the institutional framework, maintaining stability for the apparatus and creating a legal foundation for the new development phase of this special urban area.

In the first half of 2025, prior to the merger, the People's Councils of the localities held 14 sessions, passing 155 important resolutions in the fields of public investment, planning, land, organizational structure, and specific policies. This is the "institutional preparation" phase, ensuring that all major decisions are meticulously prepared, synchronized, and have high consensus.

From July 1, 2025, the first session of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council after the merger issued 18 important resolutions, ensuring the smooth and effective operation of the new apparatus from the very beginning.

Subsequently, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council continued to hold sessions, issuing more than 420 resolutions, focusing on reviewing, amending, and abolishing outdated regulations, while simultaneously issuing new policies to ensure uniformity and consistency throughout the city. In particular, the resolution review process was considered a major institutional overhaul, with 162 resolutions reviewed and adjusted, creating a transparent and stable legal framework for urban management.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Council believes that 2025 is not just an annual activity year, but a pivotal year for institutional reform, marking a strong transformation in the process of building and developing a special, modern, sustainable city for the people.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Council also proactively implemented Resolutions 98 and 260 of the National Assembly, coordinating to promptly resolve obstacles related to mechanisms and policies for the commune level, ensuring uninterrupted state management, production, business, and people's lives.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan