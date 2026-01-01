Ho Chi Minh City

New Year’s fireworks illuminate Ho Chi Minh City’s skyline

SGGP

At the moment marking the transitional moment between the old year 2025 and the New Year 2026, Ho Chi Minh City's night sky was brilliantly lit up with high-altitude fireworks.

Residents gather along Nguyen Hue pedestrian street to watch fireworks welcoming the New Year 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

The city celebrated the 2026 New Year with a grand fireworks display across six locations across the city, taking place from midnight to 12:15 a.m. on January 1, including three high-altitude fireworks displays and three low-altitude displays.

The high-altitude fireworks displays will be staged at the following locations, including the Saigon River Tunnel area in An Khanh Ward, the New City Center area in Binh Duong Ward, and Tam Thang Square in Vung Tau Ward.

Meanwhile, low-altitude displays will be spread across the city in locations such as Dam Sen Cultural Park in Binh Thoi Ward, the Saigon Marina IFC Tower in Saigon Ward, and the Kim Long Villa Complex near Rach Dia Bridge in Nha Be Commune.

Fireworks light up the skies over Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)
Fireworks light up the skies over Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)
Fireworks light up the skies over Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)
Residents eagerly record the fireworks display at the moment of transition into the New Year 2026. (Photo: SGGP)
Foreign tourists record the fireworks display along Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)
By Tieu Tan, Dung Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh

