HCMC’s leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on National Day

A delegation of HCMC’s leaders and officials offered incense and flowers to pay tribute the late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang on August 31.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C), Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai (L) and Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) offer incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh.

The visit led by Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen aims to mark the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 –2024) and the National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

Attending the event were Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, and members of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, members of the municipal Party Committee, intellectuals, religious dignitaries, and typical representatives from ethnic communities in the city.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai (L) and Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le

HCMC's leaders offer incense to late President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch.

At the incense offering at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch in District 4, HCMC’s leaders expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

At the Ton Duc Thang Museum in District 1, the city’s leaders also remembered the revolutionary life and the great contributions made by the late President, an eminent worker and venerable leader of the Vietnamese worker class, whose life and career are a great moral example of a true communist soldier. The late president went through severe hardships in wartime and devoted his entire life to the cause of national liberation.

On the same day, the delegation offered flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1.

The city's leaders pay tribute to late President Ton Duc Thang.

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen offers incense to late President Ton Duc Thang. (Photo: SGGP)

The city’s leaders pay tribute to late President Ton Duc Thang. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation offer flowers to the statues of the late President Ho Chi Minh at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in District 1.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh