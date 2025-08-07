Ho Chi Minh City disburses US$1.8 bln in public investment in first seven months

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has released a statement summarizing conclusions made by Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong during a recent working session on public investment disbursement.

As reported, as of July 24, the city had disbursed a total of VND47.55 trillion (approximately US$1.81 billion), equivalent to 40 percent of the capital allocation approved by the Prime Minister and 31.4 percent of the city’s own planned budget.

Some units recorded disbursement rates above the citywide average, including the Urban Railway Management Board with 40.7 percent, the Transport Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board with 39 percent, and the former Agricultural and Rural Development Project Management Board of Binh Duong Province with 40 percent.

The Urban Railway Management Board has the highest disbursement rate, reaching 40.7 percent in the first seven months of the year. (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)

To ensure that Ho Chi Minh City meets its full-year disbursement target of 100 percent, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong urged relevant departments, districts and special administrative zones to accelerate disbursement efforts in the remaining months of the year, particularly for 17 major projects that have committed to progress timelines.

Besides, the city is reviewing the allocation of more than VND4.5 trillion (US$172 million) in reserve capital for 24 projects already approved by the municipal People’s Council, as well as for projects scheduled to commence in 2025.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has also instructed the municipal Department of Construction to promptly make a list of key infrastructure projects for the 2026–2030 period, including Can Gio Bridge, Thu Thiem Bridge No. 4, the Thoi An–Thanh Xuan inter-ward road and the elevated road connecting Cat Lai and Phu Huu ports.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong