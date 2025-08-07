Ho Chi Minh City

Photo exhibition highlighting 80 years of Vietnam’s National Assembly opens

The Ho Chi Minh City Organizing Committee for the celebration of major holidays this morning opened a photo exhibition marking 80 years of the Vietnamese National Assembly.

The photo exhibition was part of a series of activities commemorating the 80th anniversary of the first Election Day of the Vietnamese National Assembly (January 6, 1946 – January 6, 2026), as well as the conclusion of the 15th- tenure National Assembly Deputies’ Delegation in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2021–2026 period.

Among attendees at the opening ceremony were former Politburo Member and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan; member of the Party Central Committee and Head of the 15th-term Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation Nguyen Van Loi; and member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi.

c9ef089c492cc072993d-6349-7809.jpg
Head of the 15th-term Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation Nguyen Van Loi, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi and delegates perform the ritual to open the photo exhibition. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In her opening remarks, Permanent Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly Deputies Huynh Thi Phuc reviewed the history of the Vietnamese National Assembly, marked by 80 glorious years of formation and development, consistently standing alongside the nation through every stage of its history.

Notably, during the Doi Moi (Renovation) period, the National Assembly adopted a series of visionary decisions that established a solid legal framework, significantly accelerating the country’s socio-economic development and international integration.

f27f3d117ca1f5ffacb0-4382-9689.jpg
Head of the 15th-term Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation Nguyen Van Loi, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi and other delegates tour the photo exhibition. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Through photos, the public has opportunity to review the National Assembly’s proud historical milestones and express deep gratitude for the immense contributions of generations of National Assembly deputies.

The exhibition also introduces the key achievements of Ho Chi Minh City’s National Assembly Deputies Delegation in the recent term.

a322ce998f2906775f38-816-9735.jpg
Delegates visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)
ff56ca38888801d65899-8792-117.jpg
Delegates view the displayed photographs at the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The photo exhibition is being held at three locations, including Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street and Dong Khoi Street in front of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, and opposite Chi Lang Park from August 7 to August 17.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

