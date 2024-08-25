Art program strengthens cooperative relations between major cities

The Youth Unions of the capital city of Hanoi and HCMC jointly organized an art program titled “Youth’s Melody” at Nguyen Hue walking street in HCMC’s District 1 on the evening of August 24.

Secretary of the Hanoi Youth Union Chu Hong Minh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the Hanoi Party Committee Do Anh Tuan, Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union cum Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation in HCMC Ngo Minh Hai, Secretary of the Hanoi Youth Union Chu Hong Minh, leaders and representatives of departments and organizations, locals and visitors.

At the event, the organization board handed over 30 scholarships worth VND3 million each to disadvantaged students in HCMC.

The art program featured the participation of popular artists, such as Nguyen Phi Hung, Nguyen Tran Trung Quan, Pham Kim Thoa, Le Manh Cuong, the Mat Ngoc band, Dan Nguyet (moon-shaped lute) player Mai Thanh Son, and others.

Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union cum Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation in HCMC Ngo Minh Hai delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The “Youth’s Melody” is one of the activities of the “Hanoi’s Days in HCMC” program which takes place in the southern metropolis on August 23-25. The program aims to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Capital Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 - 2024) and highlight achievements in building and developing the capital city over the past 70 years. It also promotes the unique culture and heritage of Hanoi – the thousand-year capital of culture and heritage, elegant and civilized Hanoians, and Hanoi - City for Peace and Innovation to domestic and foreign visitors.

The program is expected to strengthen cooperative relations between Hanoi and HCMC via the promotion and exploitation of potential, culture, heritage, tourism, economy, service, and trade of the two sides, as well as create opportunities for businesses and attract Hanoians to visit HCMC and vice versa.

Representatives of the HCMC Youth Union offer gifts to representatives of the Hanoi Youth Union. (Photo: SGGP)

The organization board offers 30 scholarships worth VND3 million each to disadvantaged students in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Singer Nguyen Phi Hung (Photo: SGGP)

A dancing performance by the Hanoi University of Culture (Photo: SGGP)

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh