HCMC appeals for support for flood victims in Northern, North Central regions

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen donates money to help people to overcome consequences of natural disasters and floods.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee today issued an urgent directive calling on Party Committees at wards, communes, and Con Dao Special Administrative Zone, as well as all Party organizations under the municipal Party Committee, to contribute and support residents in the northern mountainous and midland regions, along with the North Central provinces, who have been severely affected by recent floods.

Donation drives will be held in conjunction with the Party Congresses of local Party organizations for the 2025–2030 term. These efforts aim to foster a spirit of solidarity, mutual assistance, and national unity honoring the enduring tradition of ‘brotherhood among compatriots’ by supporting communities impacted by natural disasters.

All donations should be directed to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City through the relief fund account 37430104530094282 at the State Treasury – Region II. Alternatively, contributions can be delivered in person at 55 Mac Dinh Chi Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Dinh Ward.

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee has assigned the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City to oversee the coordination, collection, and reporting of donations from localities, agencies, and organizations.

Since the beginning of 2025, Vietnam has faced increasingly complex and unpredictable natural disasters. In late July and early August, torrential rains triggered historic flooding, flash floods, and landslides across multiple provinces in the northern mountainous and midland regions, as well as the North Central region causing severe human and material losses, damaging infrastructure, and disrupting local livelihoods. The provinces of Dien Bien, Son La, and Nghe An have been among the hardest hit suffering extensive damage from flash floods and landslides.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, as of August 5, recent floods and landslides have left 20 people dead or missing, with another 20 injured. The disasters have destroyed or swept away 1,003 houses, damaged 6,863 homes, and forced 519 households into emergency evacuation. Additionally, 60 schools and 10 medical centers sustained damage while more than 7,400 hectares of rice and crops were ruined.

Numerous energy, telecommunications, transportation, and irrigation facilities have also been damaged or swept away, leading to road blockages, power outages and communication disruptions. The total economic loss is estimated to exceed VND4.8 trillion (US$182 million).

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan