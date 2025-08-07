Ho Chi Minh City to establish commune-level traffic safety committees

The reorganization of the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Safety Committee must align with the city’s two-tier local government structure and ensure streamlined, efficient and consistent operations, following the directives of the city’s Chairman.

As of August 6, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed an official letter conveying the directives of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc regarding the reorganization of the municipal Traffic Safety Committee and the establishment of traffic safety committees at the ward and commune level.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc has tasked the municipal Department of Construction with promptly reorganizing the city's Traffic Safety Committee. (Photo: SGGP/Quoc Hung)

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, serving as the standing body of the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Safety Committee, has been tasked with leading the coordination effort, in partnership with the municipal Department of Internal Affairs, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and other relevant agencies, to urgently propose a plan for reorganizing the city-level traffic safety committee.

The reorganization must align with the city’s two-tier local government structure and ensure streamlined, efficient and consistent operations. The plan must be submitted to the city’s People’s Committee by August 15.

Simultaneously, People’s Committees of wards, communes and special administrative zones, collectively referred to as commune-level authorities, have been instructed to expedite the establishment of local traffic safety committees.

The chairpersons of these local committees will determine the committee’s membership, designate a standing agency and issue operational regulations aligned to the specific conditions of each locality.



These efforts aim to strengthen the management of traffic order and safety at the grassroots level. All local committees must be established by August 20.

In addition, the municipal Department of Construction will coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs to issue detailed guidance outlining the functions, responsibilities, authority, composition and organizational structure of commune-level traffic safety committees.

The deadline for completing the guidance is set for August 15.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has also been assigned to support and coordinate with local authorities throughout the entire establishment process, to ensure that the commune-level committees are quickly operational and effectively contribute to improving traffic safety across Ho Chi Minh City.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong