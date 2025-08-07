Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City to establish commune-level traffic safety committees

SGGP

The reorganization of the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Safety Committee must align with the city’s two-tier local government structure and ensure streamlined, efficient and consistent operations, following the directives of the city’s Chairman.

As of August 6, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed an official letter conveying the directives of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc regarding the reorganization of the municipal Traffic Safety Committee and the establishment of traffic safety committees at the ward and commune level.

1-7144-2020.jpg
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc has tasked the municipal Department of Construction with promptly reorganizing the city's Traffic Safety Committee. (Photo: SGGP/Quoc Hung)

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, serving as the standing body of the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Safety Committee, has been tasked with leading the coordination effort, in partnership with the municipal Department of Internal Affairs, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and other relevant agencies, to urgently propose a plan for reorganizing the city-level traffic safety committee.

The reorganization must align with the city’s two-tier local government structure and ensure streamlined, efficient and consistent operations. The plan must be submitted to the city’s People’s Committee by August 15.

Simultaneously, People’s Committees of wards, communes and special administrative zones, collectively referred to as commune-level authorities, have been instructed to expedite the establishment of local traffic safety committees.

The chairpersons of these local committees will determine the committee’s membership, designate a standing agency and issue operational regulations aligned to the specific conditions of each locality.

These efforts aim to strengthen the management of traffic order and safety at the grassroots level. All local committees must be established by August 20.

In addition, the municipal Department of Construction will coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs to issue detailed guidance outlining the functions, responsibilities, authority, composition and organizational structure of commune-level traffic safety committees.

The deadline for completing the guidance is set for August 15.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has also been assigned to support and coordinate with local authorities throughout the entire establishment process, to ensure that the commune-level committees are quickly operational and effectively contribute to improving traffic safety across Ho Chi Minh City.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

two-tier local government structure commune-level traffic safety committees establishment of local traffic safety committees HCMC Traffic Safety Committee

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn