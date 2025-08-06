Ho Chi Minh City, Hyogo (Japan) boost green, digital cooperation

The event, themed “Trends in Green and Digital Transformation: For the Goal of Sustainable Development” was co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) and the authorities of Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture.

The Consulate General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City along with over 250 Vietnamese and Japanese businesses attended the event.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha delivers a speech at the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha affirmed that digital transformation and green transformation are strategic choices and key driving forces for rapid and sustainable economic growth.

Ho Chi Minh City aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10 percent by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

In the context of recent administrative boundary expansions with Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau, new Ho Chi Minh City is entering a new development phase with a broader scale and space, aiming to become an international hub of economy, finance, high technology and coastal tourism.

Vice Governor of Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture Hattori Yohei delivers a speech at the event.

Vice Governor of Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture Hattori Yohei expressed confidence in the growing potential for deeper cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City, especially in the fields of human resources, technology, green innovation and creativity.

Vice Governor of Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture emphasized that the locality is actively promoting certification for businesses that hire foreign workers, and he hopes that Vietnamese workers will build their careers in Hyogo and later return to contribute to Japanese enterprises investing in Vietnam, creating a positive circular cycle.

Consul General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo stated that the expansion of Ho Chi Minh City is becoming one of the most attractive investment destinations in Vietnam, especially as Kobe Airport is being internationalized and there will be potential for launching charter flights between Kobe and Vietnam.

The Consul General of Japan in HCMC also expressed high hopes for Vietnam’s increasingly high-quality workforce, exemplified by initiatives such as the student exchange program between Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology supported by Hyogo Prefecture and its businesses.

Mr. Ono Masuo stressed the importance of the forum as a vital platform for local authorities and businesses from both regions to strengthen connections and collaborate toward a sustainable future.

By Khanh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong