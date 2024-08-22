Culture/art

HCMC to display fireworks at two locations to celebrate National Day

HCMC will perform stunning fireworks displays at two places to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 - 2024).

Illustrative photo (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, a high-range firework display will be set off from the tunnel crossing the Saigon River (Thu Thiem tunnel) in Thu Duc City. A low-range firework display will be organized in Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11.

The 15-minute spectacular firework displays will begin at 9 pm on September 2. Ho Chi Minh City Television will air live coverage of the displays for viewers.

The HCMC High Command has been delegated to take responsibility for closely cooperating with the municipal Department of Public Security, relevant departments, Thu Duc City, and districts 1, 3, 10, 11, and Binh Thanh to develop the plan and preparedness to make firework displays safe and enjoyable.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

