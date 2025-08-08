800-unit social housing project for resettlement breaks ground in HCMC

Ho Chi Minh City is set to allocate more than 800 apartments to resettle residents affected by the Xuyen Tam Canal renovation project.

On the morning of August 8, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Projects held a groundbreaking ceremony for a social housing project at 4 Phan Chu Trinh Street, Binh Thanh Ward.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said that Ho Chi Minh City has been tasked with constructing 199,400 social housing units following the city’s administrative merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

This includes over 18,000 units slated for completion in the period 2021–2025, followed by an additional 181,000 units in the period 2026–2030.

The project not only contributes to the city’s social housing targets but will also directly serve the resettlement of more than 1,030 out of over 2,000 households affected by the Xuyen Tam Canal renovation project.

Households ineligible for land plots or resettlement apartments will be considered for relocation here, HCMC Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong emphasized.

Delivering his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Projects Nguyen Van Truong indicated that the project will cover an area of 12,099 square meters, comprising three 20-story apartment blocks with a total of 864 units ranging from 40 to 76 square meters and offering one to three bedrooms.

Each block will integrate residential, commercial and service functions, with community spaces, green parks, landscaped areas and essential amenities to create a modern and livable environment.

The project has a total investment of nearly VND997.4 billion (US$38 million) from the city’s budget, and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

