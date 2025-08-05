Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC not receive congratulatory flowers for upcoming Party Congresses

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has announced the refusal of congratulatory flowers from agencies, organizations, or individuals for the upcoming Party Congresses.

As of August 5, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee issued an urgent directive to Party committees of wards, communes, Con Dao Special Zone and affiliated Party organizations regarding avoiding extravagance in the preparation and organization of the 2025–2030 Party Congresses.

To ensure a respectful, practical and cost-effective organization of the 2025–2030 Party Congresses, especially amid ongoing efforts for severe flood recovery in Dien Bien as well as response to landslides and flash floods in the Northern mountainous and midland regions, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has directed local Party units to strictly follow guidelines and avoid wastefulness.

In particular, local Party units will not organize cultural performances for the congress; not accept congratulatory flowers from agencies, units and individuals. They will only arrange congratulatory flowers for the congress from the Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has instructed that the Party Committees at all levels strictly implement this dispatch.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong

