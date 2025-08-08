HCMC drafts new regulation on decentralization of construction order management

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has tasked the Department of Construction with leading the drafting of a new decision outlining the decentralization of responsibilities in managing construction orders across the city.

A constrruction project on Duong Quang Ham Street, An Nhon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, has signed an official document addressed to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, conveying the Chairman’s directive regarding the development of a decision to regulate the decentralization of construction order management within the city.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has approved a proposal by the Department of Construction to initiate the drafting of a decision on the decentralization of construction order management across the city. Under the directive, the Department of Construction has been assigned as the lead agency responsible for drafting the proposed decision.

According to the draft, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction will be responsible for monitoring, inspecting, detecting, preventing, and handling violations related to construction projects under its jurisdiction. This includes projects for which the Department has issued construction permits or conducted appraisal and approval; projects approved by central ministries and ministerial-level agencies; as well as those licensed or approved by other specialized municipal departments.

The Management Board of the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park, the Management Board of Industrial Zones, and the Management Board of Export Processing and Industrial Zones are responsible for monitoring and inspecting all construction projects within the boundaries of the zones under their jurisdiction.

In the event of a violation of construction order regulations, these boards are required to promptly intervene and notify the Chairperson of the communes, wards, or special zones. The local authorities are then expected to handle the matter in accordance with their legal authority.

The boards must submit a formal recommendation to the competent authority for further actions, in accordance with applicable regulations, to address violations that exceed the jurisdiction of local authorities.

The People’s Committees of communes, wards, and special administrative zones are responsible for monitoring, inspecting, detecting, preventing, and handling construction projects that are carried out without the legally required construction permits issued by competent state authorities.

These local authorities are also accountable for overseeing construction projects licensed, appraised, or approved by commune-, ward-, or special administrative zone-level People’s Committees, under the regulations and within the framework of authority delegated or assigned by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

In addition, they are tasked with managing the inspection and enforcement of construction components or structures that arise after the completion and occupancy of a project, or after such projects have been registered in the certificate of land use rights, ownership of houses, and other assets attached to land.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh