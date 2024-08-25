HCMC to organize various activities marking National Day

The HCMC People's Committee has issued a plan to organize activities celebrating the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 –2024) and the National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

Various activities celebrating the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 –2024), the National Day of Vietnam (September 2), and 79 years of the Saigon uprising to seize power (August 25, 1945 – 2024) will be held in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The events also aim to commemorate 79 years of the Saigon uprising to seize power (August 25, 1945 – 2024).

As planned, a grand ceremony and special art program will be held in Nguyen Hue Walking Street on September 2 to mark the national event.

The city will perform stunning fireworks displays at two places to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 - 2024).

Accordingly, a high-range firework display will be set off from the tunnel crossing the Saigon River (Thu Thiem tunnel) in Thu Duc City. A low-range firework display will be organized in Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11.

The 15-minute spectacular firework displays will begin at 9 pm on September 2. Ho Chi Minh City Television will air live coverage of the displays for viewers.

Additionally, decorative lighting will be installed on main streets by the HCMC Department of Culture – Sorts in collaboration with the relevant units.

An exhibition featuring documents and photos will take place in HCMC Book Street to mark the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 –2024), the National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 - 2024), and 79 years of the Saigon uprising to seize power (August 25, 1945 – 2024).

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh