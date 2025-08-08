Con Dao Special Administrative Zone holds its first Party Congress

The Party Committee of Con Dao Special Administrative Zone convened its first deputies congress for the 2025–2030 term on the morning of August 8.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (2nd, R) presents flowers from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee to congratulate the congress.

Attending the congress was Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. He is head of Working Group No. 2 of the Party Congress Steering Committee under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Delegates attend the congress in Con Dao

According to the Political Report of the Executive Committee of Con Dao Special Zone Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term, the majority of key targets outlined in the resolution of the 10th Party Congress of Con Dao District, now Con Dao Special Administrative Zone, for the 2020–2025 term have been achieved or surpassed despite numerous challenges, particularly the severe impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The island has experienced vigorous economic growth, with the quality of development improved in accordance with strategic objectives. Additionally, tourism has grown rapidly, establishing itself as a key economic driver that generates widespread benefits and fosters overall progress. Trade and other service sectors have also made substantial gains, meeting the needs of visitors and residents alike.

Development resources have been efficiently mobilized, managed, allocated and utilized with high efficiency, while the governance of planning, construction, land, and natural resources has been further reinforced.

Along with that, the environment is protected and improved, the infrastructure system is increasingly better. Budget revenue and expenditure management ensures savings and efficiency, while investment attraction and business development have capitalized on local potential and advantages.

For the 2025–2030 term, the Party Committee of Con Dao Special Administrative Zone has set the goal of effectively harnessing resources to foster sustainable economic growth through the adoption of a circular economy model.

Tourism will be advanced in harmony with the preservation, restoration and celebration of Con Dao’s historical heritage and the ecological treasures of Con Dao National Park, to create diverse and rich tourism products.

These efforts will serve as the key driver of sustainable socio-economic development, while improving the quality of life and happiness of the people.

Alongside these efforts, the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation is identified as a critical breakthrough, focusing on solving issues related to circular economy, green economy, and clean economy to serve the sustainable development of Con Dao in the future.

Delegates vote to approve the congress reports.

The Party Committee of Con Dao Special Administrative Zone has set out specific targets and key tasks to be implemented over the next five years.

Speaking at the congress, Mr. Le Anh Tu, Secretary of the Party Committee of Con Dao Special Administrative Zone, emphasized that the first Deputies Congress of Con Dao Special Administrative Zone's Party Committee demonstrates the political resolve of the Party Committee, armed forces and people of Con Dao.

Secretary of the Con Dao Special Administrative Zone Party Committee Le Anh Tu delivers a speech at the congress.

This resolve is to strengthen Party building and rectification, develop a clean and comprehensively strong political system, safeguard national defense and security, and enhance the quality of life and happiness of the people; promote sustainable economic growth aligned with cultural, historical, spiritual and marine eco-tourism of regional and international stature; and implement a comprehensive set of measures on mechanisms and policies.

Con Dao Special Administrative Zone will advance digital transformation and apply the circular economy model to promote sustainable socio-economic development.

By 2030, Con Dao aims to establish itself as a leading tourism destination of regional and global prominence.

