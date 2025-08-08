Ho Chi Minh City holds ASEAN Flag-Raising Ceremony

On August 8, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee held a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 58th anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967–August 8, 2025).

ASEAN Flag-Raising Ceremony held in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

It also celebrates the 30th anniversary of Vietnam's official accession to ASEAN (July 28, 1995–July 28, 2025).

Attending the event were Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, consuls general and honorary consuls of ASEAN member states, and representatives from municipal departments, agencies, and the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong emphasized that over nearly six decades of formation and development, ASEAN has made remarkable strides, transforming Southeast Asia from a region of division to one of harmony, from confrontation to cooperation, and from poverty to dynamic growth. Today, ASEAN stands as a shining example of regional collaboration in the global political and economic landscape.

According to Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, since officially joining ASEAN in 1995, Vietnam has consistently stood alongside fellow member states in the Association’s meaningful journey of growth. Vietnam has not only been an active and responsible member but also a driving force in fostering ASEAN’s unity, resilience, and adaptability amid the region’s and the world’s ever-changing dynamics.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City leaders and Consuls General of ASEAN member states pose for a commemorative photo at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

He also highly appreciated Ho Chi Minh City’s role as one of the country’s leading localities in promoting cooperation with ASEAN member states. The city serves as an important bridge linking Vietnam with the broader Southeast Asian region.

To date, Ho Chi Minh City has established friendly cooperative relationships with 12 localities across ASEAN member countries, creating practical frameworks for collaboration that have contributed positively to the socio-economic development of each party and strengthened cohesion within the ASEAN Community.

According to Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong, since 2023, Ho Chi Minh City has maintained regular annual informal gatherings between the city’s leadership and the Consuls General of ASEAN member states based in the city.

He expressed his gratitude for the valuable practical insights and thoughtful recommendations shared by the ASEAN Consuls General during these exchanges, contributing meaningfully to helping the city refine its policies, strengthen governance capacity, promote sustainable development, and deepen international integration.

Additionally, according to Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Ho Chi Minh City also proactively invited representatives of ASEAN countries to participate in foreign affairs activities, such as the Friendship Dialogue, the Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum, the International Tourism Expo, and the ASEAN Friendship Golf Tournament.

The city has also actively engaged in regional cooperation initiatives led by ASEAN member states, including the ASEAN Smart Cities Network and the World Cities Summit, in order to share experiences, promote innovation, and advance collective solutions.

Mr. Firdauz Othman, Consul General of Malaysia in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of representatives of ASEAN member Consulates General, Mr. Firdauz Othman, Consul General of Malaysia in Ho Chi Minh City, reflected on the formation of ASEAN, beginning with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration in 1967. ASEAN has since evolved into a strong and indispensable regional bloc, playing a vital role in today’s regional architecture.

According to the Consul General of Malaysia, ASEAN has grown from its initial focus on economic cooperation and political stability to encompass a wide range of areas, including social, cultural, and security affairs. This evolution has shaped ASEAN into a cohesive and comprehensive community rooted in collaboration.

He affirmed that over the past three decades, Vietnam has demonstrated exemplary membership, actively contributing to the strengthening and deepening of integration within the ASEAN community.

Consul General of Malaysia in Ho Chi Minh City, Firdauz Othman, said that Vietnam has not only integrated smoothly into the ASEAN community but has also emerged as an active and influential member, playing a crucial role in ASEAN’s development, stability, and collective success.

For Malaysia, he noted that 2025 marks a special year as the country assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship. It is a significant opportunity for Malaysia to assert its role and interests within the regional arena. He reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to leading ASEAN with a spirit of diplomacy, innovation, and steadfast dedication to peace and shared prosperity.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh