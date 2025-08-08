HCMC leaders pay tribute to fallen heroes in Con Dao

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, led a delegation of the city’s officials to offer flowers, incense in tribute to national heroic martyrs at cemeteries, Con Dao Memorial Temple in Con Dao Special Zone on August 8.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, offers incense in tribute to national heroic martyrs at Hang Duong Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, and delegates sincerely commemorated and expressed deep gratitude to the heroes and fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation on the island that is also known as the holy land.

The land bears the profound imprint of the Vietnamese people's heroic revolutionary struggle. It was where tens of thousands of revolutionary soldiers and patriotic citizens were imprisoned and sacrificed their lives. The land is etched with the legacy of national figures such as the late General Secretary Le Hong Phong, patriot Nguyen An Ninh, and heroic martyr Vo Thi Sau.

The delegation extended heartfelt gratitude to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, families of fallen soldiers, and those who made great contributions to the revolutionary cause, and individuals who devoted themselves and sacrificed quietly for the nation's independence.

The city’s officials reaffirmed their commitment to developing Con Dao in a green, clean, and sustainable manner, preserving its historical and spiritual significance, and transforming it into a center for ecological, cultural, and historical tourism, worthy of the profound sacrifices made by previous generations.

Hang Duong Cemetery is the resting place of nearly 2,000 revolutionary soldiers and patriots, spanning generations, from 1862 to 1975. The cemetery has been officially recognized as a Special National Historic Site.

HCMC's leaders and officials attend the incense-offering ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, offers incense in tribute to national heroic martyrs at Hang Keo Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, accompanied by his delegation, offered incense at the Con Dao Memorial Temple, a site dedicated to honoring the sacrifices of national heroes, martyrs, and fellow countrymen who sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence and freedom. The memorial stands within the grounds of the former Con Dao Prison complex, a place infamously known as the “hell on earth” during its 113-year existence, where generations of revolutionaries endured harsh imprisonment under colonial and wartime regimes.

At Hang Keo Cemetery, in a solemn and reverent atmosphere, the delegation paid tribute at the Memorial Stele, honoring the spirits of forebears, national heroes, and patriotic citizens who fought and courageously sacrificed their lives on this sacred land of Con Dao for the cause of national liberation and the ideals of communism.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, offers incense in tribute to national heroic martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc strikes the great bell at Con Dao Memorial Temple nine times to mark the beginning of the tribute. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC's leaders and officials attend the incense-offering ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, offers incense in commemoration of heroes and martyrs at Con Dao Memorial Temple. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates offer incense at Hang Keo Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh