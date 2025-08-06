Ho Chi Minh City boosts ties with Chinese localities

HCMC aspires to boost cooperation with China in key areas such as railways, digital transformation, renewable energy and finance, aligned with the city’s priorities, said the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

On the afternoon of August 5, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh received Mr. Yang Li, the new Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the reception, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh emphasized that the new Consul General takes his tenure at a time of flourishing Vietnam–China relations, as Ho Chi Minh City has completed internal restructuring and the integration of its administrative boundaries.

He expressed belief that as a megacity, new Ho Chi Minh City will open more opportunities for cooperation with Chinese localities across various fields.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council proposed that Mr. Yang Li serve as a bridge to promote cooperation in fields of mutual interest.

Firstly, Chairman Vo Van Minh called for strengthening ties between Chinese localities and Ho Chi Minh City, fostering connections between the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and the local people’s congresses of China to create opportunities for exchange and mutual learning in legislative, economic, and social matters, thereby deepening mutual understanding.

Secondly, he emphasized the importance of promoting cooperation in tourism, culture, and education. Chinese localities and Ho Chi Minh City share many cultural similarities, natural landscapes and historical sites. Therefore, both sides should leverage these strengths to boost tourism cooperation, thereby enhancing mutual understanding and people-to-people exchange.

Lastly, he called for stronger economic cooperation between the two sides.

According to him, China is currently one of Ho Chi Minh City’s key economic and trade partners, with bilateral trade reaching US$23.7 billion in 2024, and is also a major investor with over 1,000 projects in the city.

HCMC aspires to boost cooperation with China in key areas such as railways, digital transformation, renewable energy and finance, aligned with the city’s priorities.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh expressed his confidence that the strong foundation of friendship would enable Vietnam–China cooperation, especially between Ho Chi Minh City and Chinese localities, to achieve significant progress in the coming time, with many concrete projects to be implemented during Mr. Yang Li’s term.

Meanwhile, Chinese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Mr. Yang Li praised the city’s development potential following its administrative merger, and he noted that many Chinese businesses and investors are eager to explore business opportunities in HCMC.

Recognizing his important responsibility in promoting substantive cooperation between the two sides, Mr. Yang Li stated that China is ready to share experience and support Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

At the same time, he also hoped that HCMC authorities would facilitate opportunities for Chinese investors to explore potential investments in the city.

By Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong