Inspection teams for construction, transport in Ba Ria–Vung Tau launched

The Specialized Inspection Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction held a ceremony to announce the establishment of specialized inspection teams responsible for the Ba Ria–Vung Tau area.

The ceremony was held on the morning of August 8 in Ba Ria Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The newly introduced units include Mobile Inspection Team No. 5 and specialized inspection teams No. 17, No.18, No.19, No.20, and No.21.

These teams will serve as the core force overseeing inspections across 30 communes, wards and special zones across the area of Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

A representative of the Specialized Inspection Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction hands over the establishment decision and presents flowers to congratulate the inspection team for construction.

Their mandate covers urban planning and architecture; road and waterway transport; construction order; housing development, management and real estate business; management and use of public offices and construction materials; as well as the management and coordination of construction order enforcement, as assigned by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

The specialized inspection teams are responsible for coordinating with relevant agencies and units from departments, particularly local administrations in communes and wards within Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

These specialized inspection units are expected to contribute to strengthening state management effectiveness amid the ongoing restructuring of administrative organizations under the two-tier local government model.

By Quang Vinh- Translated by Huyen Huong