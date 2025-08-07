HCMC leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, President Ton Duc Thang

A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang with a floral and incense offering ceremony.

The delegation was led by Mr. Nguyen Van Loi, member of the Party Central Committee and Head of the 15th-term Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation.

Among attendees at the floral and incense offering ceremony were former Politburo Member and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan; Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi; Member of the Party Central Committee and Director of Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City Vu Hai Quan; along with other members of the city's 15th- tenure Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation.

The floral and incense offering ceremony was part of a series of activities commemorating the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s first Election Day of the Vietnamese National Assembly (January 6, 1946 – January 6, 2026), as well as the conclusion of the 15th- tenure National Assembly Deputies Delegation in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2021–2026 period.

At the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch, the delegation observed a solemn moment of silence and respectfully offered flowers and incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the national liberation hero, brilliant leader of the Party and the people, and the eminent cultural figure of Vietnam.

At the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch, a delegation of former and incumbent officials extended a solemn moment of silence and respectfully offered flowers and incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh.

President Ho Chi Minh devoted his entire life to the cause of national and class liberation. He remains a shining symbol of revolutionary heroism, unity in struggle and revolutionary ethics exemplifying the virtues of hard work, modest living, honesty, justice, and impartiality, along with a resolute spirit of internationalism.

The delegates expressed their profound gratitude and deep reverence in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh’s immense contributions to the cause of national liberation, the unification of the country, and the building of a peaceful, independent, and unified Socialist Republic of Vietnam, ever more prosperous and progressive.

Following the floral and incense offering ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch, they were present at the Ton Duc Thang Museum to offer flowers and lit incense in tribute to President Ton Duc Thang, who is a revered leader of the working class and a shining example of diligence, thrift, integrity and righteousness. He devoted his entire life to the revolutionary cause and to serving the people.

President Ton Duc Thang is a symbol of profound national unity, exemplifying solidarity among compatriots and comrades, and fostering enduring friendship with international allies and partners.

The delegation then proceeded to lay flowers and observe a moment of silence in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street, Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, honoring his immense contributions to the nation.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Organizing Committee for the celebration of major holidays held a thematic exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s first Election Day of the Vietnamese National Assembly (January 6, 1946 – January 6, 2026) and the conclusion of the 15th- tenure National Assembly Deputies Delegation in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2021–2026 period.

The exhibition is being held along the Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street and Dong Khoi Street in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong