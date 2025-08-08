HCMC’s chairman visits former political prisoner on Con Dao Island

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, visited and presented gifts to Mr. Nguyen Xuan Vien, a former political prisoner residing on Con Dao Island, on August 7.

During the visit, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc inquired warmly about Mr. Vien’s health and family life, expressing deep gratitude for his sacrifices and contributions as well as those of his family to the nation’s revolutionary cause.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that Mr. Nguyen Xuan Vien stands as a powerful symbol of a resilient revolutionary spirit, a living example for younger generations to learn from and emulate.

He also called on local authorities to continue providing support and care for Mr. Vien and his family, particularly in ensuring their health and well-being.

Mr. Nguyen Xuan Vien was born in 1944 in the former province of Quang Nam. He joined the revolutionary movement in January 1965. During his years of service, he was wounded and captured by enemy forces in 1968. The following year, he was exiled to Con Dao Prison, where he endured harsh imprisonment. Mr. Vien was held in several infamous detention facilities, including Camp 1, Camp 6 (Zone B), and Camp 7 (Zone B), which were known for their severe conditions and brutal treatment of political prisoners.

Following the liberation of Con Dao on May 1, 1975, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Vien continued to serve his community in various roles, including as a commune police officer, cultural affairs officer, heritage site manager, and in several administrative leadership positions within the former Con Dao district government. He remained in public service until his retirement in 2001.

Mr. Vien was awarded the Second-Class Resistance Medal against the Americans by the Party and the State, as well as the Commemorative Medal for Revolutionary Soldiers who were captured and imprisoned by the enemy during wartime. He also received numerous certificates of merit and commendations for both his military and civil service.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh