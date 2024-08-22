Culture/art

2024 “Things Everlasting” concert marks National Day

SGGP

The national concert titled ‘Dieu Con Mai’ (Things Everlasting) 2024 will once again be brought to the stage at 2 pm on September 2 at the Hanoi Opera House with the participation of French conductor Olivier Ochanine.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)
At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s event will feature the participation of popular artists, such as musician Tran Minh Hung who is the music director of the program, Meritorious Artist Pham Khanh Ngoc, singers Trong Tan, Phuc Tiep and Nguyen Bao Yen, the Sun Symphony Orchestra and others.

Olivier Ochanine, Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Sun Symphony Orchestra (SSO), will be the first foreign conductor to lead the concert ‘Dieu Con Mai’ (Things Everlasting) 2024.

Launched in 2009, the concert has been held annually on National Day, September 2 to promote the spirit of national pride and the love for country and people.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

