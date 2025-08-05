Procedures for collecting opinions for Party Congress documents adjusted

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has issued a revised plan to enhance the process of collecting feedback on the 14th National Party Congress documents and the draft Political Report for the city’s 1st Party Congress in the 2025–2030 period.

Under the plan, Party Congresses at the commune, ward, special zone levels and Party organizations under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee will focus on discussing the entire draft Political Report for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress; the full draft report reviewing five years of the 2021–2030 Socio-Economic Development Strategy; and the orientations and tasks for socio-economic development for the 2026–2030 period.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi works on preparations for the Party Congresses of Lai Thieu Ward and Tan Phuoc Ward. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In addition, they will also focus on discussing the full draft Report summarizing Party-building work and the implementation of the Party Statute for submission to the 14th National Party Congress, as well as the draft Political Report for submission to the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

At its 1st congress, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee will review the full draft Political Report, a summary report on 40 years of socialist-oriented reform in Vietnam, and a five-year review of the 2021–2030 Socio-Economic Development Strategy, along with the development goals for 2026–2030.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee will also focus on discussing the report summarizing the Party-building work and the implementation of the Party Statute to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress; the draft Political Report to be presented at the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; and the draft Resolution of its first Congress.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized that feedbacks on the 14th National Party Congress documents, as well as those for the first Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress, including its draft Political Report, must align with the outlined discussion guidelines and the directives of Party leadership at all levels.

At the same time, it is essential to ensure that all feedbacks reflect both honesty and accuracy based on the proposed content of the draft documents and political reports.

Feedbacks must be compiled from discussions at Party congresses at all levels, sectoral conferences and public contributions; must be categorized and compiled according to the thematic groups and discussion points outlined in the guidance; aligned with the order of sections in the draft Political Report of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; as well as meeting the required deadlines for reporting to higher-level authorities.

According to the plan, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee will preside over the consultation sessions to collect opinions from retired senior leaders residing in the city, as well as those from Central Party committees, ministries and agencies. Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi will preside over the session to collect ideas from the city's artists. Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc will host the consultation session with exemplary experts, scientists and intellectuals. Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh will preside over the consultation session to gather feedback from members of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council. Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc will lead a session to collect feedback from members of the committee, leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Lawyers’ Association, the standing committees of the city’s socio-political organizations, as well as other Party- and State-mandated associations. The Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has been assigned to chair the consultation session, which will collect feedback from leaders and typical journalists of the city's press agencies and representatives of centrally- run press agencies. In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission will take the lead in organizing public consultations in accordance with the guidelines of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, and also compile public feedbacks collected through the press agencies and letters of contributions.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong