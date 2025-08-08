HCMC about to launch VND7.3 trillion canal bank project

Ho Chi Minh City is set to implement the North Canal Bank project with an investment of VND7,300 billion (US$278.84 million) starting August 13.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong along with representatives from various departments conduct a site inspection

Yesterday afternoon, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong along with representatives from various departments, conducted a site inspection and met with leaders of Chanh Hung, Binh Dong, and Phu Dinh wards to review the progress of the urban renovation project along the canal corridor.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board Dau An Phuc said that the canal bank renovation project is a large-scale Group A project with a total investment of more than VND7,300 billion.

The project includes construction items of about 4.3km of the North Canal Bank embankment, dredging part of the riverbed, expanding 20m wide traffic routes along the canal such as Hoai Thanh Street, Nguyen Duy Street and building the new extended Nguyen Duy Street with a width of 16m.

The project aims to achieve the goal of urban beautification according to the resolution of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2020-2025 term. At the same time, it addresses environmental pollution, improves the drainage system, improves urban landscapes, develops waterway traffic and tourism infrastructure.

After listening to the report on the plan and implementation plan of the 3 wards, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong highly appreciated the significance of the project, affirming that this is one of the key projects contributing to improving people's living conditions, gradually eliminating makeshift houses along canals.

A corner of Doi Canal

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee agreed on the project's commencement date of August 13, 2025 and requested relevant units to urgently complete necessary procedures to ensure the set progress.

As per the summary report from the three wards, the initial count of affected cases was 1,617, reduced to 1,605 after boundary adjustments. Of these, 1,466 cases have approved detailed plans, 438 have land recovery decisions, 1,272 have agreed on compensation plans, and 387 have handed over land. Over VND2,964 billion has so far been disbursed to 1,014 households along the canals.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan