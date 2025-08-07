Ho Chi Minh City strengthens cooperation with Germany

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha yesterday received Ms. Helga Barth, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Vietnam, during her official visit to the city.

At the reception, Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City always values the Vietnam–Germany Strategic Partnership, and expressed appreciation for the support from the German Government.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha hosts a meeting with Ms. Helga Barth, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Vietnam, during her official visit to Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

He also praised the proactive and constructive role of the German Embassy in Hanoi and the Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City in promoting exchanges and cooperation between the city and German localities such as Leipzig, Frankfurt and Heidelberg.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

The Vice Chairman expressed hope for continued support from the German Embassy in identifying new opportunities for collaboration, thereby fostering a favorable environment for German businesses to grow sustainably in Ho Chi Minh City. He emphasized the city’s readiness to work alongside German partners by creating an open and conducive investment climate that allows joint initiatives to be implemented effectively, contributing tangibly to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Ambassador Helga Barth expressed a pleasure at the positive progress in bilateral cooperation, particularly at the local level. She highlighted notable achievements in cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and German cities across a wide range of sectors such as education, vocational training, science and technology, environmental sustainability and innovation.

Ambassador Helga Barth said these collaborative efforts have not only supported the city's international integration but also contributed to its scientific and technological advancement.

At the same time, Ambassador Helga Barth also commended the role of Vietnamese-German University (VGU), a flagship education project between the two countries, which is making significant contributions to the training of high-quality human resources, particularly in vocational education.

Alongside the Deutsches Haus (German House), a shared space for German businesses and organizations operating in Ho Chi Minh City, the VGU stands as a prominent symbol of the deep and effective partnership between Germany and the city.

The two delegations pose for a commemorative photo. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

The meeting took place in the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Germany (1975–2025). Ambassador Helga Barth expressed hope that the milestone would mark a new chapter in enhancing bilateral ties across all sectors, bringing greater benefits to both peoples. To commemorate the anniversary, Germany plans to organize celebratory events such as the "German Roadshow" and the Oktoberfest beer festival.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha (R) and Ambassador Helga Barth (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

In response, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha affirmed the city’s commitment to closely coordinating with the German Embassy and Consulate General to successfully host a series of meaningful activities in celebration of this important milestone.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong