HCMC celebrates National Day with various cultural events, activities

Numerous art performances and activities to mark the 79th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) are being organized throughout HCMC.

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

One of the much-awaited events will be stunning fireworks displays, including a high-range firework display to be set off from the tunnel crossing the Saigon River (Thu Thiem tunnel) in Thu Duc City and a low-range firework display to take place in Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11. The 15-minute spectacular firework displays will begin at 9 p.m. on September 2.

In addition, a grand ceremony and special art program will be held in Nguyen Hue Walking Street on September 2 to mark the national event while decorative lighting will be installed on the main streets.

There will be an exhibition featuring documents and photos in HCMC Book Street.

A live link-up TV art program will be implemented by HCMC Television at 6 p.m. on September 1 in the city, Thanh Hoa and Dong Thap province. The event will be broadcast live on radio and television nationwide.

On this occasion, HCMC Television’s HTV9 channel will present to movie lovers documentaries, including “Bac Ho Song Mai” (Uncle Ho Lives Forever), General Vo Nguyen Giap, “Toi Hien Cuoc Doi Toi Cho Dan Toc Toi” (I dedicate my life to my country), “Huyen Thoai Ni Co Huyen Trang” (The Legend of Nun Huyen Trang), Hoang Mai Luu – Nhung Nghe Si Tien Phong (Hoang Mai Luu - Pioneering artists) and others.

Theaters in the city, such as Idecaf, 5B Drama Theater, Hoang Thai Thanh, and HCMC Children’s House are also offering many new plays for the public holidays.

The Vietnam Publishers Association (VPA) has coordinated with relevant units to organize an exhibition marking the 55-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh's Testament (1969- 2024). The display presents nearly 3,000 books, photos, documents, and films on life, a glorious revolutionary career, and the great contribution of President Ho Chi Minh.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh