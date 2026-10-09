HCMC to host book fairs for Vietnam Culture Day 2026

The HCMC Department of Culture and Sports has issued a plan to organize activities responding to Vietnam Culture Day 2026.

The plan includes publishing, printing, and distribution, highlighted by two book fairs featuring diverse activities.

A book fair themed "Vietnamese Culture Through Pages" will officially open to the public. (Illustrative photo: Ho Chi Minh City Book Street organizer)

The event aims to introduce and spread the cultural and historical values, country, and people of Vietnam to a large audience of domestic and international readers, while promoting the publishing sector's role in developing cultural industries.

From November 20 to 24, at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street in Saigon Ward, a book fair themed "Vietnamese Culture Through Pages" will officially open to the public.

The book fair is organized with books, readers, and cultural experiences at its core, connecting publishing activities with the introduction and dissemination of Vietnamese cultural values. Here, residents and tourists can enjoy display spaces featuring prominent publications on Vietnamese heritage, history, and literature. The fair also features exchanges with authors and translators; seminars, book introductions, and launches linked to the theme of Vietnam Culture Day; experiential and reading promotion spaces; along with book sales and reader appreciation activities.

Between November 19 and 22, the Con Dao Book Fair, which carries the thematic designation, will take place in Con Dao Special Zone located within Ho Chi Minh City. The event will feature a comprehensive program encompassing exhibitions and presentations of literary works, historical documents, and photographic materials pertaining to President Ho Chi Minh; scholarly presentations regarding the historical heritage, cultural traditions, geographical characteristics, and indigenous populations of Con Dao; interactive sessions with historical personalities and former political detainees with significant connections to Con Dao; and promotional presentations of publications offered by various publishing houses and commercial distributors.

Notably, on this occasion, Ho Chi Minh City will deploy the "Con Dao Legend" digital library project, step-by-step digitizing and connecting document and book resources about Con Dao to serve residents, students, and tourists; spreading reading culture; educating revolutionary traditions, love for the homeland and country; and raising awareness of preserving and promoting the historical and cultural values of Con Dao.

Another meaningful activity in the series of events is an outdoor exhibition introducing the city's cultural industries in the printing, publishing, and distribution sectors. Taking place at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street under the theme "Publishing - Connecting Knowledge, Spreading Vietnamese Culture," the exhibition will run from November 20 to 24.

By Hai Duy - Translated by Anh Quan