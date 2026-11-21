On the afternoon of November 20, in Xuan Hoa Ward, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Literature and Arts Associations hosted a conference to exchange experiences on the theme: "Promoting the Value of Traditional Culture and Arts in the Development of Cultural Industries," featuring representatives from Ho Chi Minh City and Daegu (South Korea).

President Kang Jung Sun of the Daegu Federation of Artistic & Cultural Organizations and Chairman Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Literature and Arts Associations at the signing ceremony. Photo: SGGP

The delegation from Daegu was led by President Kang Jung Sun of the Daegu Federation of Artistic & Cultural Organizations.

During the conference, participants presented papers and engaged in discussions regarding the strategic direction for developing cultural industries in both cities. Key topics included the necessity of preserving cultural identity while fostering such industries, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), and the protection of intellectual property rights. Proposals were also put forward for joint exhibitions, artist exchanges, the translation of literary works, and the establishment of creative residencies to provide opportunities for artists from both cities to collaborate.

Chairman Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue presents a conical hat to Ms. Kang Jung Sun. Photo: SGGP

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Literature and Arts Associations and the Daegu Federation of Artistic & Cultural Organizations signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to facilitate concrete cooperation in fields such as fine arts, photography, and performing arts, as well as creative exchanges, all with the goal of leveraging traditional culture as a foundation for the development of cultural industries.

President Kang Jung Sun gives a gift to Chairman Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue. Photo: SGGP

President Kang Jung Sun noted that the MOU marks a significant milestone, helping to further cultivate existing shared values while opening doors for new collaborative opportunities. Through these ongoing exchanges in fine arts and photography, the bond between the two cities is expected to grow stronger, fostering a relationship that is both practical and sustainable.

According to Chairman Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Literature and Arts Associations, this marks a new milestone in the ongoing series of reciprocal visits between the two cities that began in 2017, providing further opportunities for artists from both sides to understand each other’s cultural identity and to foster friendship through the arts.

By Thanh Hiep - Translated by Anh Quan