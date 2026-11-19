The Dong Hoa Hiep Ancient Village Culture and Tourism Festival in Dong Thap features vibrant cultural and tourism activities, promoting heritage values, historic house architecture, and the charm of the Southern region’s orchard culture.

Dong Thap provincial leaders present symbolic lanterns to owners of ancient houses in Dong Hoa Hiep Ancient Village. (Photo: SGGP)

The Dong Hoa Hiep Ancient Village Culture and Tourism Festival in Dong Thap features vibrant cultural and tourism activities, promoting heritage values, historic house architecture, and the charm of the Southern region’s orchard culture.

On November 18, in Cai Be Commune, the Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee held the opening ceremony for the 7th Dong Hoa Hiep Ancient Village Culture and Tourism Festival 2026.

Mr. Huynh Minh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Running from November 19 to 24, the festival showcases a wide array of activities, including a recreation of the Cai Be Floating Market, a five-fruit tray display competition, folk games, floating lantern releases, reenacted communal house worship rituals, an antique market, and hands-on banh tet (cylindrical sticky rice cake) wrapping. These events introduce visitors to the traditional cultural values, customs, and distinctive daily life of residents in the Southern region's riverine region.

Mr. Huynh Minh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee, stated that the province identifies the Tien River as playing a strategic role, aiming to establish an architectural landscape and economic axis along the river that connects urban, cultural, ecological, tourism, and service spaces from the border to the East Sea. Within this vision, Dong Hoa Hiep Ancient Village holds a unique position as a cultural, architectural, and tourism highlight. Provincial authorities hope to gradually build a tourism ecosystem centered around ancient houses, craft villages, fruit orchards, local cuisine, river landscapes, and community life—linking with other destinations along the Tien River to create jobs and boost local incomes.

Visitors tour a miniature scene recreating the grounds of an ancient house in Dong Hoa Hiep Village. (Photo: SGGP)

Dating back to the 18th century, Dong Hoa Hiep Ancient Village in Cai Be Commune, Dong Thap Province, stands as one of the Southern area’s premier architectural and cultural heritage sites. It currently preserves seven ancient houses aged between 150 and 220 years, alongside 29 houses built 80 to 100 years ago. The village embodies the signature character of the Mekong Delta river region, featuring lush fruit orchards and traditional lifestyles passed down through generations.

On this occasion, the Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee also launched activities in response to the 2026 National Great Unity Cultural Week and Vietnam Cultural Day on November 24.

The Vice Chairman expressed his hope that every resident will act as a custodian of culture and an ambassador promoting their homeland's image, calling on local authorities, businesses, and the community to join hands in safeguarding heritage and fostering a wholesome, friendly, and compassionate cultural environment.

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Kim Khanh