Nationwide Film Week to celebrate Hanoi International Film festival

A nationwide film week featuring free cinema screenings and mobile film shows will be held from November 18 to 24 to celebrate the 8th Hanoi International Film Festival and the upcoming Vietnam Culture Day 2026.

On the afternoon of November 16, the Agency for Cinema announced a film week held in celebration of the 8th Hanoi International Film Festival and the upcoming Vietnam Culture Day in 2026.

The film week will take place nationwide from November 18 to 24, featuring free screenings in cinemas as well as mobile film screenings for the public.

The selection includes both state-commissioned films and works produced by private enterprises, some of which previously drew significant audience interest during their theatrical runs. The films span a variety of genres, offering a wide range of choices suitable for different age groups.

The mobile film screening program will run from November 18 to 24. Localities will organize these screenings in conjunction with the great national unity festival within residential communities, with a priority on reaching remote, isolated, border, and island areas, as well as regions inhabited by ethnic minorities and areas lacking permanent cinema facilities.

Films selected for mobile screenings include the feature film such as Thanh am vuot dai duong (Sounds across the ocean), documentaries such as Lang xay dao (A village that builds an island), Dang dung Viet Nam (The stature of Vietnam), Tam tinh cua gom (Sentiments of ceramics) and animated films including Phat Hoang (The Buddhist Emperor), Nguoi thay cua muon doi (The teacher of all generations), and Su tich cay Neu ngay Tet (The Legend of Tet Pole).

The program for free cinema screenings will take place from November 22 to 24. The lineup includes feature films such as Chuyen tinh Khau Vai (A love story in Khau Vai), Bau vat troi cho (A heaven-sent treasure), documentaries The stature of Vietnam and A village that builds an island and the animated films The teacher of all generations and The Buddhist Emperor.

The cinemas will announce specific screening times and instructions on how to obtain free tickets at their counters. Plans indicate that the procedure for collecting tickets will be announced 3 to 5 days prior to the screenings.

The film week is an event spearheaded by the Agency for Cinema in collaboration with the National Cinema Center, various departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism, local film organizations, film production and distribution companies, and cinema operators.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on the evening of November 22 at the National Cinema Center in Hanoi.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan