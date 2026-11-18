The 2026 Hoi An International Lantern Festival, themed “Colors of Heritage,” will bring together participants from eight countries, showcasing the cultural diversity and traditional craftsmanship of Vietnam and other nations.

On November 17, the Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism held a press conference in Hoi An Ward to announce details of the 2026 Hoi An International Lantern Festival, themed “Colors of Heritage.”

The festival is scheduled to take place from December 3 to 6 at Hoai River Square and various venues across Hoi An Ancient Town. The event will bring together localities, organizations, and individuals from Da Nang, as well as representatives from 12 cities in eight countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Laos, and Singapore.

Hoi An lantern-making traditions have been developed and passed down through generations. (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the festival, an exhibition on the history of lantern making at Hoi An Communal House will retrace the origins, development, and transmission of the traditional craft across generations. At Hoai River Square, visitors will have opportunities to make lanterns alongside artisans and enjoy the “Colors of Heritage” artistic performance.

A highlight of the event will be more than 30 artistic lantern installations featuring diverse designs and materials, carefully arranged throughout Hoi An Ancient Town. Each installation will tell a story, vividly recreating the history of Hoi An as a trading port and showcasing the cultural and heritage values of participating international localities.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People's Committee, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

These artistic lantern works are expected to remain on display until the end of the 2027 Tet Nguyen Tieu (Nguyen Tieu Festival or Lantern Festival), serving residents and visitors.

The event is a key activity under Hoi An's 2026-2027 plan to implement its Creative Heritage City initiatives in the fields of handicrafts and folk arts. It also forms part of the city's efforts to fulfill its commitments as a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh