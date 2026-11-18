The sixth Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival - Ho Do 2026 will feature live performances from December 25 to 27, along with music forums, workshops, and the Hozo Inspired Talent 2026 competition for young performers.

The 2026 Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival will take place in the Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street area.

At the proposal of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports and the municipal Organizing Committee for the celebration of major holidays, the city's People's Committee has issued a plan for the sixth edition of the Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival, Ho Do 2026. The festival is scheduled to kick off in November and run through December.

The festival's main activities are expected to take place from December 25 to 27 along Le Loi Street, between Pasteur and Nguyen Hue streets, and in the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street area, from Ngo Duc Ke Street to Le Loi Street.

On the evening of December 25, the opening ceremony and inaugural artistic program will be broadcast live on the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG)’s television channels and digital platforms. The closing ceremony is scheduled for the evening of December 27.

Continuing the message embodied in the theme City of World Music, this year's festival will focus on the World Music movement, bringing together diverse genres, including rap, rock, African beats, Latin music, and electronic dance music (EDM).

Distinctive musical expressions from cultures around the world will converge at Ho Do, blending with Vietnamese musical elements to create a unique identity and help establish a distinctive cultural and musical brand for Ho Chi Minh City.

International artists scheduled to perform include Nuit Incolore from France; Kiki from Thailand; Hanbin, Younbans, and Hwasa from South Korea; Inayat Kaur Bajaj from India; Otyken from Siberia; and the Havana Social Club from Cuba.

Vietnamese performers expected to take part include Soobin, Hoa Minzy, Ca Nuong Kieu Anh, Trong Hieu, Bui Cong Nam, Quang Hung MasterD, Phung Khanh Linh, Grey D, and Duong Domic.

The Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival consistently attracts large crowds.

In addition to the main stage, Ho Do 2026 will feature an open-air stage for young audiences, street bands, street performances, showcases by artists and emerging talents, a dedicated children's area, and exhibition and activity spaces for partners and sponsors.

Beyond the main festival program, Ho Do 2026 will host music forums and workshops, as well as the Hozo Inspired Talent 2026 competition for young performers.

The planned discussion sessions will address the role of artificial intelligence in contemporary music production and its implications for developing the music industry in Ho Chi Minh City. Copyright issues and solutions for implementing copyright regulations at artistic performances across the city will also be discussed.

The forums will be organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports in coordination with the Vietnam Musicians' Association, the Ho Chi Minh City Music Association, and the Vietnam Center for Protection of Music Copyright (VCPMC).

The Hozo Inspired Talent competition will run from November through December under the leadership of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, in coordination with the Vietnam Musicians' Association, the Ho Chi Minh City Music Association, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, and other universities across the city.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh