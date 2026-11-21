The smart digital library model is gradually reviving the habit of reading in many schools across Ho Chi Minh City, empowering students to proactively explore knowledge while fostering a sense of pride in continuing traditional cultural values.

A rich repository of online learning resources

Teachers and students at Vo Truong Toan Primary School in Dien Hong Ward during a lesson in the library. Photo: SGGP

At Vo Truong Toan Primary School (Dien Hong Ward), library reading sessions have been completely transformed since the launch of the “DLib K12 Digital Library” platform. Moving away from passive reading, students now eagerly head to a modern computer lab once a week. Each child is provided with a personal account, granting them access to a vast collection of online learning resources.

During these digital library sessions, the atmosphere is a blend of intense focus and radiant joy. As soon as the bell rings to begin the session, Nguyen Trinh Minh Duyen (a student in class 4/5) shows clear excitement. Her eyes light up as she navigates the screen with ease, quickly locating and clicking on an audiobook to continue the story of “The Little Mermaid”—a tale she had left unfinished the previous week. The expressive narration, combined with vivid sound effects and illustrations, draws Minh Duyen deep into a magical fairy-tale world.

The impact of the “DLib K12 Digital Library” model extends beyond engaging students; it has also driven a significant breakthrough in teaching methods. In an era of modern education that emphasizes the integration of information technology, the effective utilization of online learning resources has become an essential requirement. With a digital library, the classroom space is expanded without limits. Teachers have the flexibility to conduct lessons directly in the library or utilize digital resources within a traditional classroom setting.

An expansive collection of digital tools including documentary films, 3D imagery, and virtual laboratory simulations is transforming visually intensive subjects. Disciplines such as natural sciences, history, and geography are becoming more vivid and engaging for students than ever before.

Principal Do Thi My Hoa of Vo Truong Toan Primary School notes that the school’s digital library currently houses over 1,000 diverse types of resources, ranging from e-books and video lectures to interactive exercise systems and virtual labs. The visual nature and variety of these resources not only provide robust support for instruction but, more importantly, help foster a habit of reading and a spirit of self-directed learning among students in the digital age.

Digital library brings Vietnam’s cultural heritage to life for students

The “S-Gallery Cultural Digital Library” model at Doan Thi Diem Primary School in Vinh Hoi Ward introduces a unique approach: bridging digital content with the preservation of national cultural heritage.

Teachers and students at Vo Truong Toan Primary School in Dien Hong Ward during a lesson in the library. Photo: SGGP

Designed as a multimedia learning environment, the S-Gallery offers students a way to engage with traditional values through the lens of modern technology. With just a few taps on a screen or by wearing a virtual reality (VR) headset, students can immerse themselves in the world of traditional craft villages, admire the beauty of folk art, listen to distinctively Vietnamese music, or learn about historical figures renowned for their dedication to study. The cultural data is curated with precision and authenticity, guided by experts from national archives and universities specializing in cultural studies. A key innovation of this model is that it transforms students from passive recipients into active participants. Beyond simply reading or watching content online, students are encouraged to engage in follow-up activities—such as watching culturally-themed animated films during recess, participating in interactive theatrical performances, or showcasing handmade crafts during open-format lessons.

Founder Tran Ngoc Nguyet Que of the S-Gallery model emphasizes that the initiative aims to evolve from a mere information repository into a space for creativity and cultural expression. The platform extends its reach beyond the school walls and into the home, weaving knowledge of cultural heritage into the natural memories and lived experiences of the younger generation.

With a long-term vision aligned with the national strategy for developing cultural industries, the initiators are continuously enriching a collection of unique content designed to inspire creativity in students. The digital transformation of school libraries is far more than just purchasing computers or installing software; it is a profound educational strategy aimed at awakening emotions, igniting a passion for knowledge, and nurturing the souls of the younger generation.

By Ho Trinh - Translated by Anh Quan